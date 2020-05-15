Remote work accelerates the digital transformation of Latin American companies

Almost half of office workers worldwide work from home, almost 10 times more than before COVID-19. Half will likely continue to do so once the crisis is over.

By Summa Magazine

Since this new era of social distancing began, there are millions of employees working from home, many of them for the first time in their careers; The use of Collaboration, Videoconferencing and Unified Communications tools has multiplied and companies did not have a business continuity plan robust enough to cope with this transformation. Given this, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) and the specialized firm Frost & Sullivan shared, through a virtual chat, strategies and technological tools to face this "new reality" generated by remote work in Latin America.

To respond to this situation of unprecedented risk in size and scope, which has “isolation” and “remote work” as its central elements, Frost & Sullivan recommends to entrepreneurs a strategy centered on three concepts: “Respond, restart and grow " This work methodology captures the main problems facing those who are in charge of digital transformation in their companies today and are covered by three different teams: Crisis Management, Digital Transformation and Growth.

From Avaya's point of view, collaboration is today the way work is done on a daily basis, from collaboration with its internal and external work teams, a multi-generational workforce as well as geographically dispersed teams. Avaya seeks that technology can be adopted by different generations and that the user experience is very simple so that work teams can collaborate efficiently through a computer or mobile device.

“The situation generated by COVID-19 has been a driver of digital transformation in companies who have started to adopt new collaboration technologies in the cloud such as Avaya Spaces. Companies need to have a collaborative environment not only internally, but also to have communication of the same level with customers and suppliers. To do this, they have to act quickly and make their technology platform intuitive, easy to use and implement, as well as being compatible with any other technology, ”said Gabriel López, manager of Cloud Business Development at Avaya.

In this regard, Juan Manuel González, director of Research for Information and Communication Technologies at Frost & Sullivan, stated: “Business communications will not be the same after the coronavirus. Before the pandemic, it was estimated that about five percent of all office workers worked in a Home Office scheme regularly, today that number almost multiplied by 10. Globally, nearly half of office workers are working from home. Once this crisis is over, half of them are likely to do their jobs remotely on a regular basis. ”

The adoption of the technology after the coronavirus will be determined by several factors:

 Information Technology (IT) budgets will be affected by the economic impact

 “As a Service” models will prosper, not only in software, but also in hardware including devices

 The exponential growth of the cloud has proven to be a true test of the capacity of providers during challenging times, such as today

 Many device or hardware vendors will have to test their inventory and supply chain

 The rapid response from communication and collaboration solution providers has put them up to the task.

 The adoption of technology tools in the future will continue to be conditioned by security, data collection and user privacy. In the contact center industry this situation is also having major impacts and

thus:

 It is essential to have technological tools to transfer agents as quickly as possible to work from home

 In Latin America, BPOs have been in the lead and in many cases have put more than half of their agents to work from home.

 These initiatives are conditioned by the environment, regulations and government regulations in the different countries; for example, in Argentina almost all contact centers have been closed by government order. In other countries, there are mixed hours, or contact centers operate with limitations, as in Peru.

 In this current context, priority has been given to adapting the operation to operate in the context of crisis and then focus on other central elements such as productivity, administration and agent support.

 Long-term success in contact centers is fundamentally dependent on agents being able to offer and deliver positive and satisfying customer experiences, so it is clear that customer and employee experience must be in equal circumstances.

The physical offices will not be the same either. Frost & Sullivan believes that from a technological point of view there will be a hybrid environment where companies will want to take advantage of their investments in On Premise technology, but without a doubt the new investments will come from the cloud, from agile collaboration solutions that can be paid for their consumption and for their service.

For the specialized growth firm, in the current context there will be winners and losers.

Companies that have demonstrated flexibility, efficiency and results, at the height of the circumstances, are going to be one step ahead of their competition.