Tech NewsAppsReviewsApps Reviews
Updated:

Remini: a cool app that turns blurry photos into crisp, clear photos

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam -

Amazon Discounts: offer on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5

Back on offer on Amazon on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop of the Chinese company, on which you can save...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
ReviewsBrian Adam -

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Much of what is sought in a high-end for half the expected price

The Realme X series is the one that integrates its top of the range and after the Realme X50...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Xiaomi CC10: the first images of the successor to the Mi Note 10 Pro appear

We all know that Xiaomi is not a company that stands still, and that leaves several months between one...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

How is the new PlayStation 5 and what did Sony reveal about its launch

The new console will be released in late 2020, Sony offered a preview of its design. The mystery of what...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

20 years in prison for a man who raped his daughters

In the Central Criminal Court, a 75-year-old man from Co. Tipperary was sentenced to twenty years in prison for...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Remini: a cool app that turns blurry photos into crisp, clear photos

Remini is an application that, through artificial intelligence, achieve amazing results when it comes to increasing the quality and sharpness of our photographs. It is a very useful tool so that we do not discard photographs that may have been blurred, or to rescue those old photos that have little quality and to which we want to give a second life.

Let’s teach you how the app works and how you can turn blurry or blurry photos into sharp images. Best of all (although it has privacy implications) is that the entire process is done in the cloud, so we do not need a powerful mobile to enjoy this app.

Rescuing those photos that are not sharp

Remini Examples

Remini does an amazing job restoring sharpness to those photos that are not sharp. The operation will depend on the application we use, but works especially well with old photos. Specifically, it completely recovers their sharpness and reduces noise as much as possible to “clean” it. The performance is also quite good with photographs that may have been somewhat blurred.

How is this accomplished? Through artificial intelligence. When we open the application and give ‘Enhance’ what we are doing is upload it to the cloud (Remini details that it is uploaded either to the Amazon cloud or to that of Alibaba). Here it is processed using artificial intelligence, to later be returned to the phone already processed. For practical purposes, we are not aware of this, since the process takes only a few seconds.

Remini App Android 10

And why is all this done in the cloud? Because in this way the app can work well on all mobiles and it does not depend on their power but on their own cloud. From Remini affirm that no personal or face-related data is stored. The app is completely free and works through a credit system that is recharged daily and automatically, although we can force its reload by seeing advertisements. If we want to avoid the ads we have to pay the premium subscription for 5.49 euros.

Remini

More Articles Like This

LG launches the new 2020 soundbar and XBOOM Speaker lineup

Electronics Brian Adam -
LG has announced the availability in Italy of the new products for the audio sector, which had been presented at CES and are ready...
Read more

Nikola, the promise of the motor that is already worth more than 22,900 million

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Nikola is presented as one of the most promising companies in the automotive sector. The American startup, founded by Trevor Milton five years ago,...
Read more

AMD announces the new Ryzen 3000XT processors and the A520 chipset

Computing Brian Adam -
AMD announces today I new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT desktop processors, which will be available starting July 7,...
Read more

Razer THX Spatial Audio, review: This software demonstrates how brutal surround audio can be in stereo headphones

Apps Brian Adam -
Sound has such a profound impact on our experience when we watch a movie or immerse ourselves in video game-like images. We do not...
Read more

LG Velvet arrives in Italy: price and specifications of LG’s top of the range 2020

Android Brian Adam -
A few months after the official announcement of LG Velvet, the Asian manufacturer has officially announced the arrival in Italy of its top of...
Read more

Esselunga: 30% discount on the iBike Air 8,5 electric scooter

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Esselunga is confirmed as the chain that offers the most discounts on electric scooters. Today we point out that in the "Special Multimedia" flyer...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY