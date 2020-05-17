Sunday, May 17, 2020
Relicta and The Turing Test are coming to Google Stadia soon

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Relicta-and-The-Turing-Test-arrive-at-Stadia

Google has its own streaming gaming platform, Stadia, and it is gradually gaining strength. The company has launched its second in-house studio, providing players with exclusive titles. Now it has been announced that two first person puzzle games, Relicta and The Turing Test, will arrive soon on the platform.

To make the Google system different from the rest of the platforms that we find available in the market, it has created its own video game studios to develop exclusive games for Stadia.

Relicta and The Turing Test, the two new games coming to Stadia

Relicta is a first person puzzle game allowing players to use a combination of gravity and magnetism to explore the Chandra Base on the Moon while trying to rescue the daughter of the main character.

Not much more is known about Relicta, as it is a new title that is currently not available on any platform. When it launches this year, it will hit Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

It is also a first person puzzle game, in this case we are talking about The Turing Test. The action takes place on Jupiter’s moon of Europe. You play as Ava Turing, an engineer with the International Space Agency (ISA) who was tasked with discovering why the crew stationed there has suddenly disappeared.

The Turing Test has been available on Xbox One and PC since August 2016, Playstation 4 since January 2017, and a version of Switch arrived last month. Among the four platforms, The Turing Test has an average metacritical score of 76% and a score of 6.2 users, designating it as a “mixed or average” game by the reviewers.

As with the latest Stadia announcements, there is no set date for Relicta and The Turing Test. Therefore, we will have to wait for the company to decide to launch these two games in Stadia.

Little by little we are seeing how more games arrive on the platform to be acquired by users and played from any device, since the game runs on Google’s servers and not on our hardware. So you can enjoy the titles even on your smartphone, wherever you are. | Source: Stadia

