Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Release the new Galaxy Note10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite with this super promotion!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If you are looking for high-tech equipment, the Galaxy Note10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite you will love them, the best thing is that you can buy them with a great promotion, since Telcel has them for you at a super price when you choose them at the Telcel Customer Service Centers with a Telcel Max Unlimited Plan 5000 at 24 months. Valid as of March 11, 2020. Here we leave you all the details.

Remember that the Telcel Max Unlimited Plan 5000 has more than 5000 MB, minutes, SMS and your favorite unlimited social networks, so you can stay connected all the time.

Galaxy Note10 Lite

With its triple rear camera of 12 + 12 +12 MP and the front of 32 MP, you will get incredible photos for your social networks, you can also enjoy all your multimedia content on its large Infinity-O Full HD + Super AMOLED screen of 6.7 inch. The Galaxy Note10 Lite It has a remote control S Pen and an efficient fast charge battery. Available in red and silver.

Take it to $ 493 pesos for 24 months in Plan Telcel Max Sin Límite 5000.

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S10 Lite

Photos, videos, video games and more, everything looks amazing on the super screen 6.7 ″ AMOLED Plus of the new Galaxy S10 Lite. It also has a proximity and light sensor, as well as a fingerprint reader on the screen. To make your photos impressive day or night, the smartphone has a 48 MP camera and a 123 ° Ultra Wide Angle camera, added to the 32 MP front camera for ideal selfies.

Take it to $ 476 pesos for 24 months in Plan Telcel Max Sin Límite 5000.

Terms and Conditions

Promotion valid throughout the Mexican Republic, except for CDMX, Estado de México, Hidalgo and Morelos February 13 to March 11, 2020.

1. The Initial Payment corresponds to the difference to be paid when purchasing the equipment Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (SM-G770F) with the Telcel Max Unlimited Plan 5000 subject to a minimum contract period of 24 months. The amount of $ 476 corresponds to the monthly charge when the Client requests the financing of the Initial Payment (considering 0% down payment).

2. The Initial Payment corresponds to the difference to be paid when purchasing the equipment Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (SM-N770F) with the Telcel Max Unlimited Plan 5000 subject to a minimum contract period of 24 months. The amount of $ 493 corresponds to the monthly charge when the Client requests the financing of the Initial Payment (considering 0% down payment). A down payment of up to 60% may be requested depending on the Customer's credit and / or payment history. Deferred payment is subject to approval and assessment of ability to pay.

Illustrative images. Equipment and colors subject to availability at the point of sale.

Information of Telcel Max Unlimited Plan 5000 at www.telcel.com and Telcel Authorized Distributors. The published price includes 16% VAT. Equipment not included. Check the cost of the equipment when contracting a Telcel Max Unlimited 5000 Plan. Information about GigaRed here.

Voice and data services are provided based on the quality guidelines established in the Fundamental Technical Plan for Quality of the Local Mobile Service in force.

