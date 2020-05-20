Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Rehabilitation, space and rupture? What’s going on between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The confinement could be proving especially hard for the couple made up of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. Although initially, they were going through it together, the businessman went through rehabilitation to treat his personal problems, with a checkered exit. He had the full support of his partner, according to his closest friends, but for a few days, it has been rumoured that the model would not only have broken the relationship but could be dating another person belonging to her group of friends, with whom she would have He continued his quarantine at his Los Angeles home. However, there would be an explanation (which does not imply rupture), as revealed by Hollywood Life.

Scott Disick Sofia Richie

“We are taking a break.”© Getty Images

Apparently, the space between the two would be only physical since Sofia would be giving Scott the distance he needs to recover from his personal problems. That is, they are not taking a break, they have not cut and the model is not with anyone: simply, he is not at his best and he needs time.

And where is he, while Sofia Richie continues at her Los Angeles home? Well, we imagine Scott will be on his own.

“Scott is now focused on getting well and Sofia is giving him the space to do it,” sources close to the couple revealed to Hollywood Life. And she is spending time with her friends but there is nothing else; They even describe as “ridiculous” that it is speculated that she is dating someone.

What does this all mean? That we are going to take a LONG time to see Scott and Sofia together again, that’s for sure.

