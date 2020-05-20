Rehabilitation, space and rupture? What’s going on between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

The confinement could be proving especially hard for the couple made up of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. Although initially, they were going through it together, the businessman went through rehabilitation to treat his personal problems, with a checkered exit. He had the full support of his partner, according to his closest friends, but for a few days, it has been rumoured that the model would not only have broken the relationship but could be dating another person belonging to her group of friends, with whom she would have He continued his quarantine at his Los Angeles home. However, there would be an explanation (which does not imply rupture), as revealed by Hollywood Life.
Apparently, the space between the two would be only physical since Sofia would be giving Scott the distance he needs to recover from his personal problems. That is, they are not taking a break, they have not cut and the model is not with anyone: simply, he is not at his best and he needs time.
And where is he, while Sofia Richie continues at her Los Angeles home? Well, we imagine Scott will be on his own.
View this post on Instagram
So excited to share that @DSW, @Reebok & @VinceCamuto are donating 100K+ new shoes to frontline workers! DSW and @Soles4Souls are also inviting you to get involved by donating a pair of new or gently used shoes for communities that need them the most throughout May. Check out how you can make an impact in my stories! #dsw_partner
“Scott is now focused on getting well and Sofia is giving him the space to do it,” sources close to the couple revealed to Hollywood Life. And she is spending time with her friends but there is nothing else; They even describe as “ridiculous” that it is speculated that she is dating someone.
What does this all mean? That we are going to take a LONG time to see Scott and Sofia together again, that’s for sure.