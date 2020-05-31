Regulators owe banks a favor after pandemic

Regulators' anger is drawing away from banks. Large lenders spent the last decade atoning for the 2008 crisis. The collapse induced by Covid-19 has tested the resilience of a reformed industry, while also highlighting the fragility of financial markets. Banks will reap the benefits.

In 2008, the poorly capitalized and poorly managed banks were the villains. This time, the strain has been felt mostly by ETFs, secured loan obligations and other vehicles that have skyrocketed in the past 12 years. As the virus spread, its investors flew.

Banks remain remarkably unscathed from the global race for cash. The biggest slip to date is ABN Amro's 180 million euros in losses caused by a troubled customer. The setback is small compared to the Morgan Stanley, UBS and other debacles in 2008.

Regulators deserve much of the credit. They spent a decade making banks more resilient. Funds and other non-banks were thought to be better depositors of risky debt, because they have less leverage and do not accumulate public deposits. Its collapse will not threaten to drag the system down.

The change is visible in the data from the Financial Stability Board. At the end of 2018, banks' share of financial assets had dropped below 40%, from 45% a decade earlier. Debt held by "other financial intermediaries" almost doubled, to $ 114 trillion in the same period, reaching more than 30% of the total.

Covid-19 has exposed system vulnerabilities. As markets plummeted, ETFs dumped their assets, including some less liquid ones like corporate bonds and commodities. A vast corporate debt building is shaking. BBB bonds, the lowest investment grade note, account for about half of all investment grade corporate debt in the US and Europe, according to the IMF. Some investors were forced to sell after big borrowers like Ford and Kraft Heinz lost their investment grade ratings.

So central banks were quick to shore up the markets. They announced plans to buy billions in corporate bonds and unlocked the promissory note market. The Fed is even buying some junk bonds.

Those interventions have stopped panic. But as the latest crisis showed, beneficiaries of support will pay a price. Large fund managers, such as BlackRock and other financial intermediaries, will face increased scrutiny, and possibly stricter rules.

Meanwhile, banks are showing other virtues. Lenders can grant moratoriums or waive clauses in debt contracts with borrowers. Bond investors, whose assets tend to be governed by legal contracts, are less flexible. Banks are also the main channels to distribute government guaranteed loans, especially to SMEs.

Acting as political instruments is not without risk: ECB and Bank of England supervisors have instructed banks not to pay dividends or buy back shares this year. Bulky bonuses will also be taboo.

The quid pro quo can be regulatory relief. The Fed, Finma (Switzerland) and the EU have temporarily relaxed the calculation of the leverage ratio, a key capital limitation. Meanwhile, the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision, which oversees the Basel Committee, postponed Basel III for one year and the tightening of capital regulations.

Supervisors have mitigated the effect of stringent new accounting standards by encouraging banks not to set aside too much cash for bad debt. European authorities could offer an additional benefit by allowing banks to include some intangible software assets in their capital calculations.

The next step could be to encourage concentration. More likely deals would see stronger names like Lloyds absorbing smaller-scale pairs like Virgin Money. Dozens of US regional banks could use the crisis as a stimulus for mergers, while fintech with little money could run into the arms of those they hoped to disturb.

Before the crisis, the CEO of Société Générale, Frédéric Oudéa, showed his interest in cross-border mergers. Timeless pairings like that of BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank can return to the board, to create regional champions that rival the US megabanks. The first step in making these deals plausible would be to ease restrictions that prevent banks from moving deposits across European borders. The pandemic may finally persuade skeptical national governments that such changes are necessary.

Banks continue to face many challenges. Quarantines will generate bad debt that will consume capital. Ultra-low interest rates will further reduce profitability. However, the sector that helped to cause the last crisis is proving to be an essential tool in the fight against the current one. The prize will be more comprehensive regulators on the other side.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are yours. The translation of Carlos Gómez Downis the responsibility of Five days

