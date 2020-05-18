Reduction of hunting and trafficking of rare snakes in Balochistan, but more drastic measures are needed

Khuzdar: Rare snakes in Balochistan are less likely to be hunted, smuggled and captured by other means, but more needs to be done to protect valuable and rare species.

Very few people know that some districts of Balochistan are world famous for their rare snakes. One of them is a leaf nozzle wiper whose one gram of crystal poison sells for thousands of euros.

Experts from the Pakistan Museum of Natural History and the University of Peshawar have now published details of a survey in the journal Harpatozova. It said that after 2013, due to strict measures taken by the provincial government, the trend of hunting and catching rare snakes has significantly decreased.

These snakes are also caught for breeding, medicine and snake spectacle due to which the survival of snakes in Balochistan was endangered but now this trend is declining. According to the research report, there are many types of snakes found in Balochistan. The smuggling and poaching mafia is so big that it is not possible to record every action.

But since 2013, many people have been caught in Balochistan and Pakistan themselves who were involved in snake theft. The main author of the report, published in a research journal, is Dr. Rafaqat Masroor. From 2013 to 2017, he traveled to Chaghi, Panjgur, Noshki, Kharan and Washik, where he interviewed 73 people who had caught snakes illegally.

They work in groups, including people between the ages of 14 and 50. Catching snakes and showing them is their only source of income. However, they also include jogis from Sindh. On the other hand, local sages in Karachi and other cities also buy and catch snakes.

On the other hand, the local population does not shy away from killing snakes and kills snakes and lizards for fear of their venom. Experts also caught 5,370 illegally caught snakes, including 19 different but rare and endangered species. In that sense, the law enforcement agencies are very effective.

But Pakistani experts have called for tougher measures and a complete ban on the release of venom from snakes for scientific research.