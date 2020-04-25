Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max: four cameras, big battery and better performance

From this morning, the new Redmi devices are official, a brand that, as you know, already works independently of Xiaomi and not as a line of products linked to the Chinese. Even so, you can see his hand in two terminals that none of the “Pro” categories is downloaded and they have been designed to have very, very good performance especially if we consider its price.

Basically because, generally speaking, These new Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max focus on the section of the gaming And that, whether we like it or not, means having enough power to move any of the latest market launches with ease. What if your smartphone he can with that, he will be able to perform at the highest level with any other task that you commission.

Power, cameras and lots of battery

These new Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max arrive with 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen, FullHD + (2,400×1,080 pixels) and 20: 9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor (you know, the “G” is gaming) with an Adreno 618 GPU and 4, 6 or 8GB of RAM depending on the configuration we choose.

New Redmi Note 9 Pro range.

Precisely, depending on the amount that we choose, we will obtain more capacity with a minimum of 64 and a maximum of 128 gigs, which are combined as follows: for Redmi Note 9 Pro terminals with 4/64 and 6/128, and in the case of the Note 9 Pro Max they will be 6/64, 6/128 and 8/128. As always, if we run out of space, we can expand that capacity via microSD.

New Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

If we start looking at the cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro stays in four of 48 (dual pixel), 8, 5 and 2MP, with effects of angular, macro and bokeh, while the “Max” version only changes the primary sensor, which increases to 64MP. In the case of configuration for selfies, the “Pro” model stays at 16MP while its older brother increases that amount to 32.

The two devices will hit the market with Android 10 and MIUI 11 customization layer, fingerprint sensor on the side and, regarding autonomy, they have the same capacity in their batteries: 5,020 mAh. With 18W fast charge. By the way, there is no sign that they are going to enjoy 5G connectivity. They comply with 4G, Wifi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and headphone jack.

At the moment these terminals will arrive in India with prices ranging from 155 euros (to change) up to 225 of the highest model. Specifically: