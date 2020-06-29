Redmi Note 9 discounted by Esselunga, surpassed Amazon in some stores

After last month’s discount linked to Xiaomi Mi Band 4, we return to deal with the technological offers of Esselunga, which often have given rise to interesting opportunities. The promotion at the end of June 2020 is no different since it involves it smartphone Redmi Note 9.

For the uninitiated, this is a device that arrived in our country only a few weeks ago, as you can read in our review of Redmi Note 9. The variant put on sale by Esselunga is the one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, which would usually be sold for € 229.99. Thanks to the promotion, however, it is possible to take the smartphone home with 179 euros. In short, the savings are equal to 50.99 euros.

As already happened with the promotion of Mi Band 4 last month, it is about a promotion that has various conditions. First of all, it is necessary to physically go to one of the shops participating in the initiative (find the complete list on the official Esselunga website). The provinces involved range from Alessandria to Verona, so you may find some stores located near your home.

Then there is a time limit, given what the offer is valid from 25 June to 8 July 2020. Finally, keep in mind the fact that on the official Esselunga portal we read: “unless stocks last“.

In any case, the offer price is not bad at all when compared to that of the other main stores. For example, on Amazon Italy, the 4 / 128GB model of Redmi Note 9 is sold for 183 euros through resellers. From MediaWorld the price is 208.99 euros, while from Unieuro it is equal to 229.90 euros. In short, once again the “battle at the last discount” is played on the thread of a few euros, but for the moment Esselunga seems to be “ahead”.