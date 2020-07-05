Redmi K30 Ultra is coming soon, here are its technical characteristics

The Redmi K30 series already has several smartphones under its belt, each suitable for a different price range. For the brand, however, they are not enough, as shown by some users on XDA Developers: with a little research on MIUI 12, in fact, another model was found in the code, called “Cezanne” or Redmi K30 Ultra.

Also from the source code, additional information on this smartphone has been extrapolated in an attempt to publish a data sheet. Apparently the Redmi K30 Ultra will be equipped with a MediaTek processor, probably the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, or an octa-core (4 Cortex A77 at 2.6GHz + 4 Cortex A55 at 2.0GHz) with integrated 5G module.

Other sources, however, already speak of MediaTek Dimensity 2000 which, according to fans, could make Redmi K30 Ultra an extremely powerful phone and capable of giving the competition a hard time.

As for the photographic sector, however, there will be four cameras at the rear including probably a Sony IMX686 64MP sensor. This, however, is only a rumour that appeared online in June. The front camera could be pop-up and finally, we are talking about an LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate of unknown dimensions: we are talking about a diagonal between 6.5 and 6.7 inches, but there is still nothing certain.

Finally, Redmi K30 Ultra o Cezanne he could have 12 GB of RAM inside. We just have to wait for any confirmations from Xiaomi / Redmi, which recently also launched the new Redmi 9A and 9C.