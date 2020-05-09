Redmi K30, a variant with a new Qualcomm 5G processor coming soon?

After the announcement of Redmi K30 Pro and Pro Zoom Edition, we return to talk about the company and its smartphones due to the upcoming arrival of a 5G variant of Redmi K30 with 120 Hz display. The “basic” model already showed up in December 2019.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena and XDA Developers, the variant involved is called Redmi K30 5G Speed ​​Edition and May 11, 2020, in China. The indiscretion comes from a teaser published on Weibo. It seems that there will also be live streaming, but it is not said that the device arrives in Europe.

In any case, the Redmi K30 5G Speed ​​Edition data sheet should include a 6.66-inch LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and a hole for the dual front camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 2.8 GHz (leaked today, but not yet announced), an Adreno 620 GPU (which however should operate at 750 MHz, instead of the 625 MHz of the Snapdragon 765G), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory and a triple 64MP + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP rear camera (for macros).

According to the latest rumours, the company is also working on a cheaper model called Redmi K30i, which should mount the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor with 5G support.

We’ll see: in the meantime, Redmi K30 Pro could arrive in Italy with the name of PocoPhone F2 Pro.