Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9A vs Redmi 9C: how the cheapest Xiaomi phones differ

By Brian Adam
Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9A vs Redmi 9C: how the cheapest Xiaomi phones differ

Although rumours pointed out that this year Xiaomi’s economic line It would be made up of three models, the Chinese company initially launched a single phone to renew its entry range: the Redmi 9, which was presented in early June.

However, a few weeks later, the successor to the Redmi 8 welcomed two little brothers: the Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C. These two new models saw the light in Malaysia, but yesterday the company confirmed that they are also arriving in Europe. Let’s see how they are alike and how they are different the three most affordable phones from the current brand catalogue.

Datasheet of the Redmi 9, 9A and 9C

REDMI 9REDMI 9AREDMI 9C
SCREEN6.53 inch LCD

FullHD + resolution

6.53 inch LCD

HD + resolution

6.53 inch LCD

HD + resolution

PROCESSORHelium G80Helium G25Helium G35
RAM3GB / 4GB2 GB2 GB / 3 GB
STORAGE32GB / 64GB + microSD32GB + microSD32GB / 64GB + microSD
SOFTWAREAndroid 10 + MIUI 11Android 10 + MIUI 11Android 10 + MIUI 11
REAR CAMERA13 MP f / 2.2

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

13 MP13 MP f / 2.2

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

FRONTAL CAMERA8 MP5 MP5 MP
BATTERY5,020 mAh with 18W fast charge5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
CONNECTIVITYLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jackLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB, 3.5mm jackLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB, 3.5mm jack
OTHERSRear fingerprint reader

Facial recognition

Facial recognitionRear fingerprint reader

Facial recognition

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1mm

198 g

164.9 x 77.07 x 9 mm

194 g

164.9 x 77.07 x 9 mm

196 g

PRICE3GB / 32GB: 149 euros

4GB / 64GB: 179 euros

99 euros2GB / 32GB: 119 euros
3GB / 64GB: 139 euros

MediaTek brains and notch for everyone

Redmi 9 Redmi 9

First, all three models have opted for a 6.53-inch LCD panel with a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera. However, while the Redmi 9 boasts FullHD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), his two brothers remain in HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels). As expected, neither of them has a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen: the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9C have it on the back, and the Redmi 9A lacks it.

As for the brain, Xiaomi bets on MediaTek on its three phones input range: Helio G80 for Redmi 9, Helio G35 for Redmi 9C and Helio G25 for Redmi 9A. Those processors are accompanied by up to 4GB of RAM on the top model, the Redmi 9, up to 3GB of RAM on the Redmi 9C and a single 2GB RAM option on the Redmi 9A.

All include 32 GB of internal storage Expandable with microSD, but both Redmi 9 and Redmi 9C are also available with 64 GB of capacity. In addition, all three terminals come with MIUI 11 on Android 10.

One, three or four lenses and a lot of autonomy

Redmi 9c 02 Redmi 9C

Leaving aside the processor and screen resolution, one of the great differences between these three Xiaomi proposals is found in the rear camera that each one mounts:

  • The Redmi 9 opts for a four-camera system with a 13 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide-angle, 5 MP macro sensor and 2 MP depth sensor.
  • The Redmi 9C, the intermediate model, includes a three-camera system with a 13 MP main sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP sensor for depth.
  • The Redmi 9A, the most basic of all, has a single 13-megapixel sensor.

That is, the same maximum resolution, but a different number of lenses. In regards to the front camera, the Redmi 9 has an 8-megapixel sensor, while the other two models remain at a resolution of 5 megapixels. Of course, all three offer facial recognition by artificial intelligence.

Redmi 9a 02 Redmi 9A

If we look at the autonomy section, we see that all three models include a similar battery: 5,020 mAh on the Redmi 9, and 5,000 mAh on the other two. However, the only one that has 18W fast charge is the first of them, the Redmi 9C and 9A comply with the usual 10W charge.

Finally, when it comes to connectivity, all three terminals have Dual SIM LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a headphone jack, but only Redmi 9 incorporates NFC and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer; Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C come with MicroUSB.

