Redmi 9: price and availability in Spain of the new Xiaomi terminal

By Brian Adam
Redmi 9: price and availability in Spain of the new Xiaomi terminal

Redmi is one of those brands that Xiaomi let go independent last year, what it does not remove so that it continues to watch that everything it does goes as it should. And in the case of this Redmi 9, the hand of the Chinese is more than evident since they are in charge of putting their new terminal in our country. Thanks to all the logistics of physical stores that are beginning to be distributed throughout Spain and that are beginning to open in the main shopping centers.

An interesting entry of range

This smartphone is a terminal that is located in a comfortable input range with very good hardware specifications. The screen is 6.53 inches with a completely clear front and FHD + resolution with a small hole for the camera that the Chinese call Dot Drop. It also has Gorilla Glass protection and TÜV certification for its low blue light radiation. In addition, it installs a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, configurations of 3 and 4GB of RAM and 32 and 64 gigs of internal storage that we can expand via microSD.

The mobile you can unlock it with your fingerprint thanks to a sensor that comes on the back, close to the four cameras of 13, 8, 5 and 2MP that it installs, with functions angular, ultra wide angle, macro and depth, respectively, to improve the results of modes such as portrait. On the front, we have an 8MP HDR selfie sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 9. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Xiaomi Redmi 9.

The battery is 5,020 mAh., Which is very, very good and will last us without problems for a whole day, supports 18W fast charge, 3.5mm minijack connector, infrared port and multifunctional NFC, dual SIM, 4G, GPS, GLONASS, BDS and Galileo. So we will not get lost even if we travel to any continent on the planet.

This Redmi 9 will be sold in the official online store of Xiaomi, and in its physical stores and authorized establishments, from June 18, in three different shades: Carbon Gray, Ocean Green and Sunset Purple. Two hardware configurations will arrive in Spain, one with 3GB of RAM and 32 of internal storage that will cost 149 euros; and another with 4GB of RAM and 64 of phone space that will go up to 179. If you reserve them between June 15 and 17, you can get them with a discount of ten euros, as a launch promotion.

