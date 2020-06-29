Redmi 9 is available in Italy: smartphone price and data sheet

Xiaomi has officially brought in Italy the low-cost smartphone Redmi 9 (not to be confused with Redmi 9A and 9C, models that will soon be announced abroad).

In any case, the Redmi 9 technical sheet includes a 6.53-inch screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 89.83% screen-to-body ratio and “drop” notch “, a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2 GHz, 3 / 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 32 / 64GB of internal memory eMMC 5.1, a quadruple rear 13MP (f / 2.2) + 8MP (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 118 degrees) + 5MP (f / 2.4, for macro) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for depth of field), an 8MP front camera (f / 2.0) and a 5020 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 18W (but the charger included in the package is 10W).

There is no lack of 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, NFC and USB Type-C port. The starting price for Italy is set at 149.90 euros (variant 3 / 32GB), as you can see on the official Xiaomi website. The 4 / 64GB model costs 169.90 euros instead. In both cases, the colours available are Purple, Green and Gray.

We also leave you the following full press release disclosed by Xiaomi.

Press release: Milan, June 29, 2020 – Xiaomi, the world leader in technology, announces the availability of Redmi 9 exclusively in WINDTRE stores, in the Carbon Gray, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple versions of 4GB + 64GB, at a price of 169.90 euros.

The smartphone it is available in combination with the WINDTRE offers, with sales in instalments of zero euros per month and zeroes advance by choosing the loan. The purchase of Xiaomi Redmi 9 with a WINDTRE solution allows, therefore, to have a total discount on the offer of up to 169.90 euros.

“We are very excited about collaborating again with WINDTRE to bring the brand new entry-level smartphone, Redmi 9, to the greatest number of Mi Fans and technology enthusiasts. The Redmi series has received and continues to collect, a huge success in Italy and Redmi 9 once again confirms our commitment to making the best technology available at affordable prices for everyone“- said Davide Lunardelli, Head of Marketing Xiaomi Italia.

As the first entry-level Redmi smartphone equipped with a multifunction quad-camera configuration, Redmi 9 helps you not to miss the special moments of your life. Whether you want to capture a quick shot, a group photo with a wide-angle, a close-up with stunning details or beautiful portraits, Redmi 9 is the ideal solution for you. The device also integrates fun and creativity into the photographic experience thanks to the camera’s premium features, including the kaleidoscope and the Palm Shutter function.

In addition, users can enjoy greater viewing thanks to a larger screen. Equipped with a 6.53 “FHD + drop display, Redmi 9 offers an optimal viewing experience with crystal clear details at your fingertips. It also features the TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light emissions and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass technology.

On the performance front, Redmi 9 sports a MediaTek Helio G80 processor Optimized SoC, delivering 207% improved performance over its predecessor. The excellent performance offered, combined with a 5020mAh (typ) high capacity battery, allow Redmi 9 to offer the power needed to work and play every day. This performance “monster” also supports 18W quick charge technology to minimize bench time, so you can get back to playing early.

Redmi 9 stands out for being the smartphone with an extraordinary design, with a rear body of a shaded colour and a wavy anti-fingerprint finish. The rear fingerprint sensor has been specially designed to be positioned next to the photographic sector and surrounded by a circular motif that recalls the design of the current Redmi smartphone line. Overall, this makes Redmi 9 even more comfortable to hold and unlock.

To top it all, Redmi 9 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster and NFC multifunction, also supporting the use of dual SIM and an additional microSD card slot. With Redmi 9, users don’t have to compromise: they can have it all.

Redmi 9 is available from today also on mi.com and at Mi Store Italia in the three colours Carbon Gray, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple.