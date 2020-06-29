MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Updated:

Redmi 9 is available in Italy: smartphone price and data sheet

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: Know the trick to make the app look like Instagram

The best of both applications, WhatsApp and Instagram, you can get in one. Follow this step by step and...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Redmi 9 is available in Italy: smartphone price and data sheet

Xiaomi has officially brought in Italy the low-cost smartphone Redmi 9 (not to be confused with Redmi 9A and 9C, models that will soon be announced abroad).

In any case, the Redmi 9 technical sheet includes a 6.53-inch screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 89.83% screen-to-body ratio and “drop” notch “, a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2 GHz, 3 / 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 32 / 64GB of internal memory eMMC 5.1, a quadruple rear 13MP (f / 2.2) + 8MP (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 118 degrees) + 5MP (f / 2.4, for macro) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for depth of field), an 8MP front camera (f / 2.0) and a 5020 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 18W (but the charger included in the package is 10W).

There is no lack of 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, NFC and USB Type-C port. The starting price for Italy is set at 149.90 euros (variant 3 / 32GB), as you can see on the official Xiaomi website. The 4 / 64GB model costs 169.90 euros instead. In both cases, the colours available are Purple, Green and Gray.

We also leave you the following full press release disclosed by Xiaomi.

Press release: Milan, June 29, 2020 – Xiaomi, the world leader in technology, announces the availability of Redmi 9 exclusively in WINDTRE stores, in the Carbon Gray, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple versions of 4GB + 64GB, at a price of 169.90 euros.

The smartphone it is available in combination with the WINDTRE offers, with sales in instalments of zero euros per month and zeroes advance by choosing the loan. The purchase of Xiaomi Redmi 9 with a WINDTRE solution allows, therefore, to have a total discount on the offer of up to 169.90 euros.

We are very excited about collaborating again with WINDTRE to bring the brand new entry-level smartphone, Redmi 9, to the greatest number of Mi Fans and technology enthusiasts. The Redmi series has received and continues to collect, a huge success in Italy and Redmi 9 once again confirms our commitment to making the best technology available at affordable prices for everyone“- said Davide Lunardelli, Head of Marketing Xiaomi Italia.

As the first entry-level Redmi smartphone equipped with a multifunction quad-camera configuration, Redmi 9 helps you not to miss the special moments of your life. Whether you want to capture a quick shot, a group photo with a wide-angle, a close-up with stunning details or beautiful portraits, Redmi 9 is the ideal solution for you. The device also integrates fun and creativity into the photographic experience thanks to the camera’s premium features, including the kaleidoscope and the Palm Shutter function.

In addition, users can enjoy greater viewing thanks to a larger screen. Equipped with a 6.53 “FHD + drop display, Redmi 9 offers an optimal viewing experience with crystal clear details at your fingertips. It also features the TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light emissions and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass technology.

On the performance front, Redmi 9 sports a MediaTek Helio G80 processor Optimized SoC, delivering 207% improved performance over its predecessor. The excellent performance offered, combined with a 5020mAh (typ) high capacity battery, allow Redmi 9 to offer the power needed to work and play every day. This performance “monster” also supports 18W quick charge technology to minimize bench time, so you can get back to playing early.

Redmi 9 stands out for being the smartphone with an extraordinary design, with a rear body of a shaded colour and a wavy anti-fingerprint finish. The rear fingerprint sensor has been specially designed to be positioned next to the photographic sector and surrounded by a circular motif that recalls the design of the current Redmi smartphone line. Overall, this makes Redmi 9 even more comfortable to hold and unlock.

To top it all, Redmi 9 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster and NFC multifunction, also supporting the use of dual SIM and an additional microSD card slot. With Redmi 9, users don’t have to compromise: they can have it all.

Redmi 9 is available from today also on mi.com and at Mi Store Italia in the three colours Carbon Gray, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple.

More Articles Like This

MediaWorld, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite discounted of 190 euros, Just for Today

Mobile Brian Adam -
Just a month ago we had dealt with the promotion of Unieuro on these pages Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone. Well, about four...
Read more

Donald Trump has been suspended by Twitch, the most popular subreddit closed

Latest news Brian Adam -
Twitch, a platform owned by the American Amazon, and Reddit, a famous American social portal, is a rather strong position. Indeed, the former has...
Read more

The Alcatel 3X arrives in Spain: four cameras at an unbeatable price

Android Brian Adam -
TCL has been putting smartphones on the market of great interest for some time and, now, it is also doing it in the heat...
Read more

The iPhone 12 will arrive this year with less ‘charge’ in the box, do you know why?

Apple Brian Adam -
It has been a few months since the analysts who most venture to talk about Apple's launches warned him: it is very possible that the...
Read more

Assetto Corsa Competizione: Review of the PS4 version

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
A little over a year after the official release on PC, the phenomenal simulation of Kunos has also landed on consoles. Just over 12 months...
Read more

Pokemon Threat Purple: Review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Pokemon Menaccia Viola is a free PC game starring Dario Moccia and his lore: incredible, but true! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCOvaQqosj4 Purple Threat Pokémon it immediately conquers you with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY