RedMagic 5G Review: Snapdragon 865 and 144 Hz screen at a good price

There are smartphones that can make you think, devices that arrive on the market like a bolt from the blue and change the views and perspectives of enthusiasts. Among these, it certainly falls RedMagic 5G, which we have been able to test properly over the past few weeks.

Sold at a starting price of 579 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB variant, we tried the 12 / 256GB, which costs 649 euros), the device mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, or the SoC of the top of the range of quests year, and brings with it several very interesting peculiar characteristics, from the screen with 144 Hz refresh rate back triggers that try to emulate those of classic controllers. In short, the price is what some mid-range smartphones have now reached, but the data-sheet is that of a top of the range. Apparently, therefore, RedMagic may have struck a masterful blow. However, not everything is perfect.

Design and unboxing

Even the packaging design alone suggests that we are not dealing with a typical western product. In fact, the box is bigger than usual and has a frontal image of a cyborg woman with 5G written on her head. Opening the package, in addition to some Chinese writing (translated for the European market with “Hasta la victoria siempre!“) and to the smartphone, we find a USB Type-C cable for charging and for data transfer, an 18W charger and the Quick Start Guide also in Italian.

Too bad for the absence of any cover (can be purchased for 15 euros on the official website) and headphones (also in this case another 15 euros). It should also be noted that the smartphone actually supports fast-charging up to 55W, but a separate charger must be purchased. In short, although the packaging has more generous dimensions than usual, the equipment is very classic.

However, RedMagic 5G is forgiven as soon as you pick it up. In fact, the first thing you notice above is the presence of the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, a not obvious aspect of these times. At its side peeps the first microphone (which features noise reduction), while on the right we find the two triggers (which simulate the backbones of the classic controllers), the power button, the volume rocker and the first vent of the air for the fan.

The second is located on the diametrically opposite side, where there is also a second microphone designed for gaming, the PINs for connecting external accessories and the physical slider to activate the gaming mode. At the bottom, however, we find the trolley for the SIM (dual nanoSIM, no memory expansion), the third microphone, the USB Type-C port and the speaker.

It is worth opening a short parenthesis regarding the accessories that can be connected via the PINs on the left side of the smartphone. In reality, there is only one product that can exploit this solution, that is the dock called Magic Adapter, sold for 47 euros on the official website.

The latter adds an additional 3.5mm audio jack, a 100M Ethernet port and another USB Type-C port. In short, the most demanding users can use this dock to avoid lag and improve the gaming experience.

The company made a smart choice regarding the front of the RedMagic 5G, as it positioned the camera on the top edge and maintained a “classic” display. In this way, no game has problems with the display and everything is played in full screen. The highlight of the design, however, is found in the backcover.

The Pulse variant that we had the opportunity to try is very particular to see and is divided into red and blue colours. There are also Eclipse Black and Hot Rod Red colours, in case you don’t like Pulse. The play of light is excellent, but the real touch of class, in addition to the 5G writing, is the presence of a strip that includes the triple camera (a little higher there is the LED flash), the REDMAGIC writing and the logo company. The latter two are illuminated by an LED.

In particular, the RED MAGIC writing can be set with various colours and effects by the user and doubles as a notification LED. Initially, we were sceptical about this possibility, but in some contexts, it is actually convenient to position the smartphone with the screen facing downwards and know when notifications arrive. In case you are wondering, in the front there is also the classic notification LED, positioned near the selfie camera, the ear capsule and the proximity sensor (which every now and then gave us some headaches during calls).

At the level of unlocking systems, we find an in-display fingerprint sensor, which has always proved to be precise but perhaps it is placed a little too far down, and the classic PIN. Unfortunately, the facial release is missing, a choice that we struggle to understand. In any case, it is nothing transcendental: we got used to practicing using the impression.

The construction solidity is excellent, thanks to the premium materials (glass backcover, metal frame). In general, the smartphone has important dimensions and weight: 168.56 x 78 x 9.75 mm, for 218 grams. Numbers that make themselves felt when you take RedMagic 5G in hand and that can certainly turn up the nose of those who prefer to have a more manageable smartphone.

It must also be said that the device “slips” a little. For the rest, the backcover does not hold back too much and in general, we have become accustomed to devices of this type, given the market trend. We feel we justify the size and weight, given the presence of an advanced cooling system based on the vapor chamber. All in all, the RedMagic 5G design is original and convincing. There are some flaws here and there, but generally, we liked it.

Technical features

A gaming smartphone must have a particularly high-performance hardware sector since it addresses the most demanding category of users. RedMagic 5G does not disappoint: we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 2.84 GHz (1 x 2.84 GHz + 3 x 2.42 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz), flanked by an Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also 256GB of internal UFS 3.0 memory (not expandable).

Put simply, we are faced with the configuration that users expect from a top of the range, but we remind you that here we are talking about a smartphone that has a starting price of fewer than 600 euros.

Another aspect of fundamental importance for a device intended for gamers is undoubtedly the screen. Here we find a 6.65-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 144 Hz refresh rate (touch sampling rate of 240 Hz). There is also support for HDR10 and an always-on mode (which however is not complete, since it simply shows the time, date, remaining charge and animation of your choice). There is also no lack of eye protection, such as that relating to blue light.

An important peculiar featureLately in the smartphone field, manufacturers are “battling” to implement the higher refresh rate. Unlike other “wars”, aiming for a higher value in these terms makes sense, as it guarantees greater fluidity since we are talking about the screen refresh rate, or how many times the image is “recreated” in a second. The standard is 60 Hz, but smartphones with 90 Hz screens (the jump from 60 Hz is marked) and 120 Hz (between 90 and 120 Hz there is no abysmal difference) have recently arrived on the market. Here we come to the top: 144 Hz, which are all felt, especially for an attentive eye. Just by pulling down the notification curtain, you can see that we are at a higher level. The touch sampling rate is instead the sampling frequency, that is how many times in a second the panel can detect the input of the user’s finger. Here too we are at the top: 240 Hz.

The maximum brightness of the panel is good: in our tests, it has not reached that of the top of the range, but we are faced with a high-calibre screen. The colours are well balanced and more experienced users can get their hands on the colour mode (there are three presets) and on the temperature. The refresh rate is the highest on the market and we can assure you that it makes itself felt a lot during daily use. In short, the panel is splendid and does not even have problems displaying the app, given its “classic” aspect ratio.

The sector where gaming smartphones are often lost is the photographic one. In fact, progress has been made compared to previous generations. We find in fact an 8MP front camera (f / 2.0) and one triple rear camera 64MP (f / 1.8, Sony IMX686, main) + 8MP (f / 2.0, ultra-wide, 120 degrees) + 2MP (for macros). The three rear sensors can record videos even in 8K, but the result is not the most fluid and the same company recommended for outdoor use only. As often happens, for a good stabilization it is better to stop at 1080p / 30fps. By the way, the latter resolution is also the one the front sensor reaches.

RedMagic has customized the software a lot and this also affects the pre-installed Camera app, which is different from what is usually found on other devices. The writings are in English, but the possibilities are many: there is no shortage Pro, Night (Night), Portrait (Portrait), Macro, Time-lapse and Slow motion (even up to 1920 fps).

These are just some of the features offered and surely the presence of so many possibilities is excellent, but the software is not the most accurate. To give you a concrete example, the wide-angle lens can only be activated in Pro mode. In addition, in addition to the lack of translations, some features are of dubious utility (such as 8K videos, the slow-motion at 1920 fps that falls too much in compromises in quality terms and low-resolution macros).

In these cases, what matters is a general quality. In this sense, we were pleasantly impressed by the photographic sector by RedMagic 5G. In fact, significant progress has been made compared to the previous models. The rear sensors are able to take satisfactory photos in good light conditions, while the digital noise is quite pronounced at night. Night mode manages to make the photos fit the phone screen but nothing more. Artificial intelligence tends to distort the original colours a little too much, but in reality, it is often able to considerably improve the result in contexts with good brightness.

The maximum zoom that can be reached digitally is 10x, but better not to go beyond 3x. The selfies are all in all discreet, while the use of the wide-angle only through the Pro mode is certainly not comfortable. Summing up, we have seen better in this price range in terms of the photographic sector, but RedMagic 5G has surprised us positively. If you want to better understand what you are talking about, we recommend that you take a look at the uncompressed photos in our Drive folder dedicated to RedMagic 5G.

The device mounts a 4500 mAh battery. From the settings, it is possible to set the refresh rate to 60 Hz, 90 Hz or 144 Hz. In reality, as indicated by the system, by setting one of these last two options, there is a sort of smart choice. In fact, the 90/144 Hz provide for a dynamic change of the refresh rate according to the scene and the needs of the applications. This allowed us to always reach the end of the day, even with the 144 Hz option active.

Unfortunately, the software customization does not allow you to have detailed statistics on the use of the battery, but more or less we always arrived in the evening with 20%. Do not take this data literally, there are too many variables in play (if you use gaming particularly the result drops a lot), but we assure you that autonomy is good.

In any case, the 18W recharge is not bad and the support for the 55W one (charger sold separately) can allow you to get hours of use compared to a few minutes of connection to the power outlet.

As often happens, IP68 certification and wireless charging are missing. For the rest everything is in place, from the headphone jack to the stand to the 5G Dual-mode SA + NSA up to Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax (Wi-Fi 6), passing through NFC and Bluetooth 5.1. There is also the Dual SIM, an aspect often difficult to find on 5G smartphones. In short, really not bad. By the way, there is also a well-made audio compartment, which is stereo and has an excellent maximum volume (our tests showed 83.8 dBA, a particularly good value).

Software

At this point, some of you are probably wondering if RedMagic has pulled the perfect smartphone out of the cylinder, as we have not encountered any significant weaknesses so far. Unfortunately, this is not the case, given that the real flaw is the software. In fact, the smartphone mounts Android 10 with March 2020 and security patches customization RedMagic OS 3.0. Already the first time you turn on your smartphone you notice half is written in English and half in Italian (also in the Settings).

This is certainly not a problem for more experienced users, but it can represent an important barrier for others and contains the main problem of RedMagic 5G. The company had to make a customization to make the various additional possibilities work properly, from triggers to a gaming mode, but for the moment did not translate these features into Italian and in general, some menus create a bit of confusion, as already mentioned for the pre-installed Camera app. Finding directions on how to use a feature in English with sample screenshots in Chinese is not exactly the best.

This without counting i various bugs that we have often encountered during our test. To give you concrete examples, once the Camera app took a photo with the zoom even if in the preview it was different and that feature had not been activated. Another time the smartphone did not let us press on some buttons. Let us be clear, we have solved all these problems with a restart of the app involved or of the device, but it is clear that the RedMagic OS needs improvement.

In any case, the additional features are very interesting, from the ability to manage the LEDs (both of the logo and the rear writing) to the intelligent switch of the 5G, passing through the screen recording and all the gaming features that we will talk more about in following. Impossible to know how the updates will end but don’t expect long-term support.

Performance and benchmarks

Given the top of the range hardware sector, RedMagic 5G could only function perfectly. However, here we go further: the 144 Hz display is a godsend for lovers of fluidity and reaches peaks never seen.

For those who appreciate the benchmarks, the smartphone has reached a total of 610968 points on AnTuTu Benchmark. On Geekbench, however, it reached 912 points in single-core and 2987 points in multi-core. Since it is a gaming smartphone, we also decided to test it with the 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme test: it recorded 7311 points with the Open GL ES 3.1 and 6673 points with the Vulkan. In short, the high calibre performance of RedMagic 5G cannot be doubted.

To give you a more complete picture, the top of the range Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, sold at a price of 990.90 euros in Italy, during our tests recorded a total of 599259 points on AnTuTu Benchmark, a result lower than that of RedMagic 5G.

The performance is therefore excellent and we assure you that there are very few other smartphones on the market capable of reaching this level, especially in terms of system fluidity.

Gaming

The focal analysis relating to RedMagic 5G is clearly that relating to gaming, where the smartphone finds its greatest strength and manages to exploit its hardware sector properly. Obviously, suitable titles should be chosen. For this reason, we tested Call of Duty: Mobile, ARK: Survival Evolved, Dead by Daylight Mobile, Asphalt 9, Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. These are some of the most famous and resource-intensive games.

Call of Duty Mobile runs without any kind of problem and with impeccable fluidity. In addition to the “Max” preset at the FPS level and the “Very high” one as far as details are concerned, you can also easily activate all the secondary options, from the depth of field to shadows in real-time.

ARK: Survival Evolved is the test of truth: that game capable of pushing the hardware sector to the maximum that often made top-of-the-range devices collapse during our tests. RedMagic 5S is one of the first smartphones with which we managed to turn the title to “Epic” with good fluidity. believe us, it is an important milestone. Given the result recorded by ARK, it is easy to imagine how the other titles turn: both Dead by Daylight Mobile that Asphalt 9 that Fortnite (Epic preset / 30 fps) and PUBG Mobile (HDR / Extreme presets) work at their best.

We chose Asphalt 9 and PUBG Mobile for a specific reason: they are among the few games to support 4D Shock, the most precise vibration mode implemented by RedMagic. We recommend you set it to “Unlimited” to cover the whole area and get good feedback. A good addition, but the support is too limited and it’s not that functionality that upsets the gaming experience.

Much better instead the remaining possibilities offered by the gaming mode, which also acts as a hub for the games installed and can be activated via the physical slider on the left side of the smartphone.

Focus on gaming: The gaming mode of many smartphones is often limited to optimizing the performance during the game sessions, sometimes with a dubious utility. The Game Space of RedMagic 5G instead manages to give concrete advantages, also providing interesting information. For example, you can keep track of game time with daily and weekly reports. In addition, the ability to use features such as triggers, macros and modes that allow you to give priority to the GPU or CPU is very interesting for geeky users. Difficult to find such an amount of possibilities on other devices, especially in this price range. Too bad for a few bugs here and there and for the lack of translations (the writing of the gaming mode is in English).

There is a bit of everything, from performance optimization (you can also focus on CPU or GPU depending on the game) to trigger mapping, which can be used, for example, to aim and shoot (but can replace any touched button on the screen), passing through the controller settings (sold separately), for macros (it is possible to record game actions and have them repeat automatically) , for blocking messages and calls, for opening WhatsApp in Picture-in-picture, for the possibility of positioning a fixed viewfinder and much more. Do not miss RedMagic Time, a feature that can automatically record gameplay. Too bad for the poor compatibility of the latter, since it only works with PUBG Mobile and a few other games. However, the details on the use of CPU, GPU and network are inevitable. As for the cooling system, it is able to always keep temperatures low: the body never heats up too much. The fan makes some noise, but we’ve never had a problem with that.

The 144 Hz of the display make themselves felt a lot during gaming and guarantee excellent fluidity. Most of the titles we tested are compatible and the fast panel that can be activated with a swipe from right to left during the game sessions always allows you to keep under control the setting relating to the refresh rate.

As far as physical triggers are concerned, we had a great time. We conducted our tests mainly with Call of Duty: Mobile and we were able to aim much faster than the touch buttons on the screen. We continue to prefer the use of an external controller for convenience, but there is no doubt that the latency of the triggers is lower than a Bluetooth pad (think that here we are talking about 2ms and 300 Hz of the touch sampling rate) and that the solution found by RedMagic is very interesting.