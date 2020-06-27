'Recovery and revitalization will be a priority' – Michael Martin elected Taoiseach

Starting in Irish with his speech as newly elected Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said the role should be taken 'on condition only', to 'do the public good'

Michael Fianna Fáil leader, Michael Martin, has been elected Taoiseach, on a historic day in the Convention Center on Spencer Dock in Dublin, where a full sitting of the Dáil is taking place to form a new government.

Michael Martin inaugurated his first speech as Taoiseach. It says that one should accept the office of the Taoiseach "on condition only", that is, that it should be accepted for the "public good".

He said that when the country is trying to survive a global pandemic, he agreed with Seán Lemass that anyone taking charge of the Taoiseach should be "concerned".

93 TDs who voted for his nomination, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party TDs and nine independent TDs, Michael McNamara, Marian Harkin, Michael Lowry, Noel Grealish, Richard O'Donoghue, Cathal Berry, Peter Fitzpatrick, Verona Murphy and Matt Shanahan.

63 voted against and three abstained, Mattie McGrath, Denis Naughten and Carol Nolan.

Michael Martin said that the new Government would give "recovery and revitalization" priority.

"These are the themes underpinning the content of the new government program agreed by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party …" said the new Taoiseach, Michael Martin.

The leader of Fianna Fáil said that it was a great privilege to be elected Taoiseach.

"Being elected Taoiseach of a free republic is one of the greatest awards that can be made to anyone," he said.

He said the three parties to the new coalition came from "very different" traditions.

"We do not agree on everything and could not have expected. However, we succeeded in unifying basic democratic principles and agreeing a comprehensive and balanced [government] program, ”he said.

He said the challenges for the new government were great but would be addressed.

"Our country has proven time and again that we can overcome the biggest challenges and we will do it again," said the newly elected Taoiseach.

The House has been adjourned until 6pm to give Martin the opportunity to receive the seal of his new office from President Michael D. Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin.

New government ministers will be appointed this afternoon.

Fianna Fáil leader is Ireland's 15th Taoiseach.

He is one of the few people in the Taoiseach's office to have fluent Irish.

Kerry's Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley nominated Michael Martin for the Taoiseach's office.

Donegal Gaeltacht TD Pearse Doherty nominated Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald for the Taoiseach's post.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said the establishment of the new coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party would mean "the cessation of the War of Friends politics in parliament".

Varadkar said his party was entering government for the third consecutive term, something that had never happened before. He said it would be an opportunity to put right some of the mistakes made by Fine Gael.

Green Party leader Eamonn Ryan said Michael Martin was well-qualified to be Taoiseach and a visionary who manages to stay calm during a crisis.

The Green Party leader claimed that Martin is a strong believer in social justice and willing to come up with new ideas.

Sinn Féin leader Mary-Lou McDonald said her party had been excluded from the government establishment talks by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

She said people voted in the election for change and that the new coalition had no change.