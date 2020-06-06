Tech NewsLatest newsTop Stories
Record the sounds emitted by the beautiful narwhals in the freezing Arctic waters

By Brian Adam
A new study allows us to hear the sounds and vocalizations that the so-called narwhal elusives “Unicorns of the seas”, emit while they are in the cold waters of the Arctic Sea.

The Narwhal (Monodon monoceros) is a cetacean that has a characteristic tooth that can reach a length of three meters. This long tooth, which recalls the famous protrusion of the unicorns, is spiralled, with winding from right to left. The animal can, however, reach the length of 5 meters and also, their other characteristic, is very shy and shy. Their shyness, combined with the fact that they live in a difficult and hostile environment for humans, extremely cold, meant that studying these creatures was not easy at all. However, scientists from the American Geophysical Union and the University of Hokkaido have managed to record some of the verses that these animals make.

The research was conducted at Baffin Bay, near a glacier called Bowdoin, in Greenland. Scientists mounted hydrophones, or marine microphones, underneath the boats, managing to record the sounds that the Narvals emit. The boats with microphones managed to get close to these animals up to 25 meters away and, despite their elusiveness, the duration of the recordings is around 17 hours. The sounds that are heard are very special and are used by animals to communicate with each other or to hunt. The prey, in fact, are identified through the echolocation. Here, then, how these sounds are indispensable for animals. The research was subsequently published in the journal Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans.

Scientists cross-checked the records obtained and the data GPS collected during the observations, and have noticed that these animals, while hunting, approach up to about a kilometre from the glaciers to search for their prey. Experts add that the area where these animals live is also extremely noisy. In the background, the sound of glaciers that melt and crack until they break are very evident. Surely, these sound documents will help to study and better understand the environment in which these splendid and shy creatures live.

