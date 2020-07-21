Record Monday for Jeff Bezos: Amazon’s dad made $ 13 billion!

It was a Monday to frame for Amazon’s founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos. In fact, yesterday the billionaire registered an increase in its assets of 13 billion dollars to 189.3 billion. As noted by Bloomberg, this is the most important capital increase in history.

The growth is due to a series of completely random factors, according to the popular news agency, and follows the excellent moment that tech companies are going through on the stock exchange. In fact, yesterday Microsoft’s shares reported a + 4.3%, while Tesla grew by 9.7%.

Different speech for Amazon, whose stock has grown 7.9% since December 2018 thanks to the increase in online shopping and the excellent results of the division. In the midst of a pandemic, Bezos’ personal wealth increased by 74.4 billion dollars.

Just a few days ago, Jeff Bezos’ assets had returned to pre-divorce levels, at $ 172 billion, and this new increase makes the separation from the historic wife MacKenzie even further away, although it has been a record.

According to a study published in April by the Institute for Policy Study, 34 of the richest 170 billionaires in the United States have seen their wealth increase by tens of millions of dollars.