Record lightning lights up the sky for 17 seconds up to 644 kilometers!

On March 4, 2019, lightning in Argentina he marvelled everyone with his light and a flash that, in the light of the latest checks by the World Meteorological Organization, broke all previous records of duration, especially the ex-leader of the ranking with 7.74 seconds seen in France on August 30, 2012, with its 17 seconds!

During the studies of this phenomenon, the WMO exploited a new satellite technology capable of accurately measuring not only the duration of the flash but also the maximum distance from which it could be seen. And even this is not a joke, because official data show that the flash of lightning was visible from almost 644 kilometres away!

Do you think this is the record? But no, because on 31 October 2018 another lightning bolt illuminated the sky up to 708 kilometres, practically from Boston, Massachusetts to Washington, DC.

With an official statement, the WMO stated that “These are extraordinary records for these individual lightning strikes. These are extreme cases that allow us to understand what nature can do and what its limits are, as well as scientific research “.

In fact, lightning is usually visible for a few kilometres and maximum for a few seconds. However, it happens that in case of particularly large storms like the one in Argentina in 2019, the flashes last longer and are visible from greater distances. Either way, the one wonder of nature for science and non-science enthusiasts.