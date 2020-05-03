Reconciliation? This is how Kylie Jenner congratulates Travis Scott on his birthday

Kylie Jenner sparks new reconciliation rumours with Travis Scott with her birthday congratulations to the rapper.
The reconciliation rumours returned to Kylie Jenner’s home on Thursday after the celebrity posted an emotional birthday greeting to her former Travis Scott (and posted a TikTok with a rapper cameo).
“DADA. Happy birthday to the father of the year!” Jenner began in an Instagram post dedicated to Scott in which she attached several images and videos of the rapper, most with the daughter shared by Stormi Webster as a co-star. “I am slowly but surely beginning to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl. But it doesn’t matter. We’ve been halfway there in a matter of greatness! He’s the most precious, smart, loving and fun baby. Best gift. I’m crying. I love you forever! @travisscott. ”
These days, the rapper is a regular at Jenner’s mansion in Calabasas, California, where the celebrity spends time with her daughter Stormi and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, better known as Stassie. Scott’s presence is because he is trying to spend as much time as possible with his 2-year-old daughter. As a source commented to E! News a few weeks ago, the rapper has spent many nights at Jenner’s house, although at the moment the ex-partner has not wanted to label what is happening between them (if something is happening).
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_nR1yfHciI/?utm_source=ig_embed
Many fans are aware of Scott’s constant presence at Jenner’s house because they also see him in the now more frequent than ever TikToks of the cosmetic businesswoman. This same Wednesday, Jenner published a TikTok in which she and Stassie appear dancing sitting on the sofa until Scott walks out the back of the room throwing smoke towards the ceiling.
@kyliejenner
out west ???
Scott was 28 years old this Thursday, closing another spectacular year to his musical career. Last week alone, he starred in a virtual concert through the Fortnite video game in which more than 27 million people participated over three days. Family of successes.