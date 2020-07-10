Recommend an all-Ireland common travel policy

A public health expert has said that traveling across bovines is one of the major ways of spreading Covid-19 disease and that the same travel rules must be applied across the country, north and south.

Professor Gabriel Scally of the University of Bristol in England said the Government in the Republic and the Stormont executive in the North have to compromise on travel rules.

In the North, the rule that people who have spent more than half a century abroad abroad has been eliminated from others for a fortnight has been abolished in the North today.

It is now expected that many people in the North will book flights from Dublin Airport.

Professor Scally is of the view that while people should be allowed to travel abroad they should also be forced to quarantine when returning to Ireland.

He said that there are many hotels close to the country's airports that would be suitable as quarantine sites.