The European Commission estimates that the economic downturn in the euro area this year will be worse than previously thought.

The Commission also considers that the economies of these countries will not grow as much next year as predicted.

As with this country, this year is an 8.5% recession and a projected 6.25% growth next year.

This is broadly in line with the Commission's predictions for the economies of euro-countries as a whole.

They are facing an 8.7% recession this year and a 6.1% boost next year.

At the beginning of May, the Commission forecast a 7.7% recession and a 6.3% growth next year.

France, Italy and Spain are said to be the countries most affected by the coronary virus crisis.