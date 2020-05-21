Thursday, May 21, 2020
Realme’s Smart TV goes for Xiaomi with these characteristics

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

realme smart tv

No one wants to be left out of the Smart TV market. In fact, we are seeing how many mobile phone manufacturers imitate Xiaomi’s movement to expand its range of products to reach the entire connected home. It is clear that users value embedded systems and that they offer advantages. The latest to join is Realme, which will try to replicate the success of its smartphones in the television market. The next 25 of May presents its (or its) Smart TV and the reservation page has already been activated, revealing some of its features.

The 4K Smart TV market is close to having a new competitor who will join the long list of manufacturers. On the one hand, we have the traditional ones such as Samsung, LG or Sony, and on the other hand, the new manufacturers who are trying to gain a foothold, such as Xiaomi. This last group will be reinforced with Realme from next week, all of them having in common the use of the Android TV operating system.

New Realme Smart TV 43 and 55 inches?

The leaks on the new Realme Smart TV have been going on for some time. At first, the existence of a 43-inch model was leaked. However, weeks later, the possibility of a 55-inch model and even a smaller 32-inch one was even considered. They would all have Android TV and 4K resolution, although we did not have more details until yesterday.

On the official website of Realme the event is already announced for May 25 and you can even reserve television while residing in India. This website also gives us some brushstrokes of what we are going to be able to have with this model. First of all, they talk about premium design no bevels to create a TV where the screen occupies almost the entire front.

Details of the reliability of the colours in the panel are also given and there is talk of the brightness of up to 400 nits, 20% more than the competitors in the same segment according to Realme. The television processor will be a 64-bit MediaTek with a Mali-470 MP3 GPU.

Finally, we know that we will have four speakers with a power of 24W and compatibility with Dolby Audio. The Realme Smart TV will be certified for Android TV since it will be the operating system that it will use. With this, it will make the comparison with the Mi TV 4S much easier.

