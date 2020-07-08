Realme X50 Review: smartphone with 5G and 120 Hz for less than 400 euros

A little surprisingly, Realme gave us a preview of the smartphone Realme X50, a medium range that tries to bring in a lower price range the excellent experience we saw last month with Realme X50 Pro 5G, obviously going down to some compromises compared to what we have called “flagship killer”. The “basic variant” of the company’s range was announced today for July 8, 2020 for our country, as you can see on the official Realme website. The starting price is set at 349 euros at European level. In Italy, the 6 / 128GB variant costs 369.90 euros, while the one we tried (8 / 128GB) is sold for 389.90 euros. Sales will start from 10:00 on 17 July 2020 in Italy. In short, we have another smartphone that aims to “democratize 5G”. How did he behave during our tests?

Design and unboxing

On the sales package, there is little to say: those who have previously purchased a Realme smartphone will immediately recognize the iconic yellow box, in this case containing a USB Type-C cable, a comfortable transparent cover and a 30W charger. There are no headphones, but they were also missing from the “older brother” Realme X50 Pro 5G package, so we wouldn’t have expected anything different. One aspect that has not convinced us much is the absence of a USB Type-C adapter to the headphone jack, given that the smartphone does not have the latter (and this is another analogy with the more expensive variant ).

On a design level, at first glance, Realme X50 may look identical to Realme X50 Pro 5G. On the front, there is a screen with pre-applied protective film and hole for the dual camera located on the top left, while on the back there is the classic “traffic light” camera module. The latter protrudes and makes the smartphone a little “dance” when the latter is resting on a flat surface, but we are at the level of other devices.

Analyzing in more detail the look of the device, it is noticed that the rear LED flash is positioned lower. In addition, the power button located on the right side also acts as a fingerprint sensor (which by the way turned out to be very fast during our test; there is also facial recognition). For the rest, the position of the ports is the same as the “big brother”: USB Type-C (there is no video output, but there is the OTG), trolley for the SIM, first microphone and speaker at the bottom, buttons to raise/lower the volume on the left side and second microphone on the top. Generally speaking, the average smartphone will seem practically the same from this point of view.

The dimensions of the model are equal to 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm, for a weight of 202 grams. The smartphone can be kept well in hand and the “premium” materials used give Realme X50 a good constructive solidity, which immediately appears to be a well-built device. The green colouring that we got to try is particularly beautiful to look at, as it is able to create excellent effects when exposing the backcover to a light source.

It, therefore, seems that Realme has gone “on the safe side” as far as the design of this X50 is concerned, recovering almost fully from the “older brother” and making changes to keep costs down, such as the fingerprint sensor moved to the side.

Technical features

At the beginning we talked about “medium-range” and in fact, these are the words that best describe the Realme X50 technical sheet. The components are therefore what is expected from a smartphone that aims to “democratize 5G”: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz (1 x 2.4 GHz + 1 x 2.2 GHz + 6 x 1.8 GHz), flanked by an Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X Dual-channel RAM and 128GB of memory internal UFS 2.1 (not expandable). Summing up, we are talking about a configuration that can compete as it should with the other 5G smartphones sold under 400 euros, from Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G to Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

The screen is a 6.57-inch IPS with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90.4% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120 Hz refresh rate. The latter aspect is particularly interesting, given that Realme X50 Pro 5G stopped at 90 Hz. The maximum screen brightness is discreet, but we have seen better. For the rest, the colours are well balanced and, as often happens, you can change the colour mode (Vivid or Delicate) and manage the temperature, in order to customize the visual experience a little. In case you are wondering, there is Widevine L1 DRMs, so it is possible to play HD content on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The 120 Hz refresh rate is really excellent in terms of fluidity and is a noteworthy strength in this price range since much competition cannot boast this feature. Some applications are still unable to cover the part in front of the hole for the camera, but in general, this is not a big problem and when viewing multimedia content on the major platforms the two cameras almost “disappear”. In short, Realme X50 has a good panel, although someone would probably have preferred an AMOLED instead of the high refresh, we appreciate the latter more (which is 90 or 120 Hz).

The department where most compromises are made is the photographic one. Frontally we find a dual 16MP front camera (f / 2.0, Sony IMX471) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for Portrait mode). Given the lenses, we, therefore, lose the peculiar characteristic of the most expensive model, that is, wide-angle selfies. Here the second 2MP lens looks more like an element put there for the design than for real utility. Selfies don’t go wrong, but the quality is average. On the back we find one quadruple-camera 48MP (f / 1.8, main) + 8MP (f / 2.3, ultra-wide, 119 degrees) + 2MP (f / 2.4, macro) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for Portrait mode). The four rear sensors can record videos in 4K / 30fps, while the front one stops at 1080p / 30fps (at 30 fps there is a fair stabilization). The Camera app is the one we know by now, from Night mode to Slow motion (up to 240 fps).

The shots of the rear sensors are average during the day, thanks to well-balanced colours and the use of artificial intelligence. All the limitations of the photographic sector emerge instead in dark contexts, where digital noise becomes marked. Night mode is not bad, but it is unlikely that it will be able to fix the situation in certain contexts. An emblematic element of the limits of the photographic sector of Realme X50 is the maximum zoom that can be reached digitally, that is 5x (social side better not to go beyond 2x). Finally, the wide-angle photos are average. Pulling the strings of the speech, the cameras have not completely convinced us and it is known how the company has “cut” on this front, however, this aspect may not be of interest to most users. To better understand what you are talking about, we recommend that you take a look at the uncompressed photos in our Drive folder dedicated to Realme X50.

Who are the challengers of Realme X50Realme X50 is a smartphone designed for those who want to point now to a future-proof device. It is no coincidence that in the last period we are seeing several 5G smartphones arriving on the market under 400 euros. In particular, we refer to Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Huawei P40 Lite 5G, Motorola Moto G 5G Plus and TCL 10 5G. We have already had the opportunity to test the first two properly, while for the other two we will have to wait a little longer. In any case, Realme X50 implements a display with a high refresh rate (120Hz), an aspect that the models of the other companies do not have (Motorola Moto G 5G Plus has a 90 Hz screen, while the other two stop at a standard refresh rate 60 Hz) and for this, it stands out. If you are interested in learning more about the devices mentioned, we recommend that you consult the review of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G and that of Huawei P40 Lite 5G.

The smartphone mounts a 4200 mAh battery. If you always leave 120 Hz enabled, autonomy may not be able to bring you to the end of the day in some contexts. Here it could be argued that perhaps the 90 Hz would have been a better compromise and would have perhaps allowed to further contain the costs, but the presence of the 120 Hz certainly does not hurt and it all depends on how you use your smartphone. In any case, if you leave the default options set (which varies the refresh rate to the standard one when the user does not need who knows what fluidity), you can safely arrive in the evening. It is not the smartphone with the best autonomy on the market, but you can get to the end of the day with 20%. The presence in the package of a 30W charger is excellent since it allows hours of use compared to a few minutes of connection to the power outlet.

For the rest, the connectivity sector is complete and is what is expected of a device of this type: there are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1. Unlike the Realme X50 Pro 5G, here is the Dual SIM (but also, in this case, there is no memory expansion). The audio sector is good, which supports Dolby Atmos and has a good maximum volume (during our tests we detected 78.2 dBA).

Software

There is not much to say on the software side since the user experience is what we have come to know with the latest Realme smartphones. The operating system is indeed Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 customization. At the time of writing, the security patches are updated in May 2020. We remind you that we tested the smartphone in preview, even before it was announced for Italy, so it is a pre-release build.

In any case, the possibilities offered by Realme UI are the classic ones, ranging from the quick panel to the OSIE visual effect, passing through the digital Wellness screen and the dark theme (there is also the possibility, in Beta, to set the Dark Mode on third-party apps like Facebook). The only thing to report is the presence of some pre-installed apps, such as Agoda and Lazada. For all the necessary information, we invite you to consult our in-depth analysis on Realme UI, where we also dealt with the main differences with ColorOS 7. The company has done an excellent job and the fluidity of the system is particularly good.

Performance

This time we cannot let you know the results of the benchmarks, as, as often happens when a smartphone has yet to come out, applications of this type cannot be used, a limitation designed to avoid leaks of any kind. However, we remind you that that type of test is used simply to have objective data, certainly useful for confirming impressions during the test phase, but not fundamental for understanding the real result. Among other things, in these days Google has decided to report AnTuTu Benchmark with a message that is not the most comforting. In any case, Realme X50 has a hardware compartment very similar to that of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. During daily use, the performance is in fact about the same level, but the feature that really makes the smartphone stand out from the crowd is the 120 Hz display, which guarantees greater fluidity than all the other competing models. In short, in terms of performance, Realme has definitely hit the mark in this price range.

Gaming

The most demanding users in terms of smartphone performance are certainly gamers. In fact, the latter often do not want to compromise even as a joke. We therefore challenged Realme X50 and tested the titles with thick technical sections: Call of Duty Mobile, ARK: Survival Evolved and Dead by Daylight Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile works very well with details and FPS set to “Very high”. As for ARK: Survival Evolved, a particularly resourceful title in terms of resources, Realme X50 manages to make it run as it should at “Alto”, if you are satisfied with the 30 fps and some drop in the most exciting situations – otherwise you can always get off at “Medio”. This is an important result, which we have hardly seen in this price range. Dead by Daylight Mobile, on the other hand, works well with details on “High” and frame rate at 60 fps.

Obviously, as usual, we used the Game Space Competition mode, able to optimize performance. Recall that among the gaming features offered by Realme customization there is also the possibility of opening apps like WhatsApp in Picture-in-picture while playing. By the way, the company made a small change to the interface of the gaming panel. Now no longer appear time, battery and connection stability in the centre, but instead, there are an FPS counter and statistics of CPU and GPU usage. Indeed, this information can be much more useful to the player, since for the others there is already a status bar. These may seem small details, but they make it clear how much the company wants to improve over time. Realme X50 is, therefore, able to give excellent satisfaction on the gaming side, also considering the fluidity guaranteed by the 120 Hz display.