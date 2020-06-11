Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: the real mid 2020 flagship killer

The top-of-the-range Android smartphones have long since broken through the 1000 euro barrier, an important psychological threshold for many people. Here come the so-called “flagship killers”, smartphones capable of competing in some respects with the top of the range, but without costing those figures. In fact, there are those who want to aim high, but perhaps stopping around 500/600 euros.

In this context, devices like Realme X50 Pro 5G, one smartphone with support for the new connectivity standard which shares several specifications with flagships, but has a starting price of 599.90 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB). The more powerful 12 / 256GB variant, the one we tried, instead of costs 749.99 euros on Amazon Italy.

In short, prices can be considered high by a certain type of user, but we are talking about the costs of the top of the range of a few years ago and much lower than those of the current 5G flagship.

Design and unboxing

The sales package is the classic Realme yellow box, but what matters is inside: in addition to the smartphone, we also find a USB Type-C cable, a comfortable transparent cover, the pin for removing the SIM compartment (it is can insert a single nanoSIM), various manuals and especially the 65W charger. Instead, headphones are missing, which are usually found in other models, but the equipment is still quite complete. The only thing that made us turn up a bit is the absence of any adapter since Realme X50 Pro 5G does not have a 3.5 mm jack.

Having many wireless accessories we have not felt much of this lack, but surely the presence in the package of a USB Type-C to audio jack adapter would have been a plus for a certain type of users.

Speaking of ports, we find the USB Type-C at the bottom of the smartphone, flanked by the first microphone, the SIM slot and the speaker. On the right, the power button peeps out, while at the top we find only the second microphone. The two buttons for raising/lowering the volume are located on the left. To underline the fact that the smartphone arrives with a pre-applied protective film, which however we removed after a few days in order to take full advantage of the quality of the screen.

Speaking of the latter, previously Realme X50 Pro 5G presents a display with reduced edges to the bone, especially at the sides and at the top, and a hole for the dual camera located at the top left. In short, it is a design that points towards the all-screen. Sure, the two cameras occupy a relatively large space, but in reality, Realme has worked very well, given that they “disappear” while watching full-screen multimedia content. After a while, we got used to it and we hardly noticed it anymore.

Taking hold of the smartphone, you immediately notice that the dimensions and weight are not the most contained: 158.96 x 74.24 x 9.37 mm, for 207 grams. However, the smartphone market is going in this direction and we must say that, after trying different devices with similar dimensions and weight, we are now used to it. In any case, we have seen more “manageable” solutions, although the grip is also excellent here.

The construction solidity certainly benefits, thanks above all to the metal frame. The back is in satin glass and it doesn’t hold back too much. The colouring we have tried, the Rust Red, while giving life to some pleasant play of light, perhaps is not able to bring out the back cover properly, but here it is simply a matter of tastes and the colour is also on sale on the market Moss Green.

Staying at the rear of the smartphone, in the upper left we find the iconic quadruple-camera arranged vertically, flanked, a little further to the right, by the LED flash. The protrusion of the cameras is not high, so the smartphone does not “dance” too much.

As for the unlocking methods, we find a quick one in-display fingerprint sensor and the comfortable Face Unlock. As always, we preferred the latter for convenience and speed. It’s not always accurate to the max, but most of the time it has worked well. Summing up, Realme X50 Pro 5G is definitely a well-built smartphone with a nice design, despite the colouration we had on the test did not fully convince us.

Technical features

The eye wants its part, but the data-sheet is certainly the heart of the device, the aspect that decrees the goodness of a smartphone most of all.

Here Realme has given its best: we find it a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2.84 GHz (1 x 2.84 GHz + 3 x 2.42 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz), flanked by an Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5 Quad-channel RAM. There is also 256GB of internal UFS 3.0 memory (not expandable). In short, we are before a true top of the range 2020 configuration, which makes use of what is currently the best performing SoC for Android devices and the latest standards on the market.

If you are thinking that Realme has saved on the screen, you are wrong: the display is a 6.44-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 92% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 90 Hz refresh rate. There is no shortage of HDR10 + support and an always-on mode (which shows the icons of the various apps at screen off). The maximum brightness of the screen is excellent and has nothing to envy to that of some top of the range. The colours are well balanced and the possibility to choose between various colour modes (Brilliant, Vivid and Delicate) and to manage the temperature will certainly be appreciated by the most demanding users.

Among other things, the 90 Hz refresh rate, which by default is set to automatic to save battery, is able, as we have already seen in other solutions, to greatly increase the fluidity. The writer always struggles to get used to 60 Hz again after trying a smartphone with a 90 Hz screen. As for the aspect ratio, some default contents cannot cover the part next to the dual camera and this gives us it made the nose turn up a little.

Fortunately, third-party developers are running for cover and the apps that have “drawbacks” of this type are less and less. There is also a “full-screen view” mode, but the latter cannot force all the apps. In any case, the display is excellent and using it for the multimedia content is a pleasure for the eyes.

The photographic sector is instead less refined, but somewhere the costs had to be reduced. There dual front camera it has a 32MP lens (f / 2.5, Sony IMX616) and an 8MP sensor (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 105 degrees). On the other hand, a quadruple 64MP rear camera peeks out (f / 1.8, Samsung GW1, main) + 8MP (f / 2.3, ultra-wide, 119 degrees) + 12MP (f / 2.5, telephoto) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for Portrait mode). The four rear sensors can record videos in 4K / 60fps, while the front one stops at 1080p / 30fps.

Once the Camera app is open, those who have already tried a Realme device will find themselves at home, given the main modes available: Night, Portrait, 64M, Panoramic, Expert, Time-Lapse, Slow Motion (up to 960 fps) and Ultra Macro. In short, there is no particular news at the software level.

The quad rear camera takes photos without infamy or praise. The colours are well balanced and the quality is good during the day, while at night the digital noise starts to show up. Fortunately, there is a Night mode, but obviously it cannot work miracles.

Artificial intelligence and HDR work well, without distorting the original result too much in most contexts. The maximum digital zoom is 20x, but it is probably better to stop at 2x or maximum 5x for the use of images on social media. This should make you understand concretely the limits of the photographic sector of Realme X50 Pro 5G, good but not in line with the top of the range.

The dual front camera is good and we also liked the ability to do some selfie with a wide-angle lens. The videos are well stabilized, but as always we advise you to stop at 1080p / 30fps, which in our view is a good compromise. If you want to get a more precise idea about the photographic sector, find uncompressed photos in our Drive folder dedicated to Realme X50 Pro 5G.

The smartphone mounts a 4200 mAh battery. We tested the device both by leaving the default refresh rate setting (the “smart” one, which goes by itself from 90 Hz to 60 Hz depending on the use of the user) and with the screen locked at 90 Hz. In the first case Realme did an excellent job: our typical day often ended with 25/30% of residual charge. However, keeping the 90 Hz always set, the results begin to drop and with more intense use it may be difficult to arrive in the evening. We advise you to keep the default options set, which however does not impact too much on use. In any case, the autonomy is good and the excellent 65W recharge has allowed us to fully charge the smartphone in just over half an hour.

Too bad only for the usual shortcomings: IP68 certification and wireless charging are absent. Also, there is no audio jack for headphones, as we said earlier. For the rest, everything is in place, from support to 5G up to Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax (Wi-Fi 6), passing through NFC and Bluetooth 5.1. The SIM slot is single, as is the case in almost all 5G smartphones. Not bad the audio sector, which is stereo and has a good maximum volume (our tests showed 82.7 dBA, an excellent value). There is also support for Dolby Atmos.

Software

The operating system is Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 customization and security patches updated to April 2020, as of this writing. Put simply, the software is what we have come to know recently, thanks to the arrival of the update on the devices released last year (like Realme X2 Pro) and the smartphones that have recently arrived on the market (like Realme C3).

We find, therefore, all the iconic Realme UI features, from the quick panel, accessible with a swipe from right to left, to good gestures, passing through the OSIE visual effect, for the “splitting” of the apps (to use multiple accounts, for example, of WhatsApp) and for Dark Mode (with the possibility of “forcing”, in Beta, the dark theme also on third-party applications such as Facebook). The graphical interface is certainly much more pleasant than in the past and Realme has really done a great job from this point of view. If you want more information, we advise you to take a look at our in-depth analysis of the Realme UI, in which we also explained the main differences with the ColorOS 7. Leaving aside a few small bugs, minor aspects that often also happen with other customizations, the fluidity of the operating system has always been excellent.

Performance and benchmarks

Realme didn’t really want to hold back in terms of performance with Realme X50 Pro 5G: the implementation of the Snapdragon 865 and the latest market standards (LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 internal memory) make themselves feel positive and place this smartphone at the top of the ranking of the most powerful smartphones we tested in 2020.

For those who appreciate benchmarks, the smartphone has reached a total of 593415 points on AnTuTu Benchmark. On Geekbench, however, it recorded 906 points in single-core and 3178 points in multi-core. Very positive numbers, which easily exceed the average of the price range.

The most striking example is that of OPPO Find X2 Neo, an excellent smartphone that has a price of 699 euros and has registered a total of 326550 points on AnTuTu. In short, there is a difference in performance and we assure you that you will feel it even during daily use.

Realme X50 Pro 5G can be defined as a “flagship killer” from a performance point of view. The reason? Just take Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro as an example, a device sold at a price of 990.90 euros in Italy and considered among the most powerful available on the market. During our tests, Mi 10 Pro recorded a total of 599259 points on AnTuTu Benchmark, a result only slightly higher than that of Realme X50 Pro 5G.

All in all, the smartphone is a top performer.

Gaming

Although it is not explicitly a gaming smartphone, you understand well that the performance offered by Realme X50 Pro 5G can give excellent satisfaction also in this context. We, therefore, chose three titles with a certain technical sector to carry out our tests: Call of Duty Mobile, ARK: Survival Evolved and Dead by Daylight Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile runs without any kind of problem with details on “Very High” and FPS set on “Max”. There is also the possibility to activate all the secondary options, from the depth of field to shadows in real-time. Put simply, COD Mobile runs perfectly and to its fullest.

Moving on to ARK: Survival Evolved, one of the heaviest titles on the Play Store, it also runs fairly well at “Alto”, but it is necessary to go down to “Medio” to play properly. In any case, we are talking about a game that struggles to spin at the top even on some top of the range, so the result achieved by Realme X50 Pro 5G is excellent.

Given the previous results, the performance guaranteed in less resource-intensive games, such as Dead by Daylight Mobile, are practically discounted: the title runs well even with preset details on “High “and frame rate limit of 60 fps.

The usual gaming mode Spazio Gioco, which acts as a hub for the titles installed on the smartphone and allows you to take advantage of other possibilities, from opening apps like WhatsApp in Picture-in-picture up to the performance optimization through three presets (Low consumption, Balanced and Competition), passing through the blocking of notifications during game sessions.

In short, Realme X50 Pro 5G is definitely a smartphone that can convince most of those who play on mobile.