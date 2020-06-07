Realme X50 Pro 5G, review: the most expensive realme is also the most competitive

In its short journey in European lands, Realme has built a reputation for offering products with a great value for money. Although the firm usually feels a lot in the mid-range, they also offer higher-end devices such as the Realme X50 Pro 5G, its current flagship.
The Realme X50 Pro 5G brings together some of the key features we ask of a high-end: AMOLED screen with high refresh rate, a level processor, multiple cameras or 5G connectivity are some of them, all at a fairly contained price compared to the high-end of other manufacturers. We tell you everything about the Realme X50 Pro 5G in our in-depth review.
Realme X50 Pro 5G datasheet
REALME X50 PRO 5G
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
159 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm
SCREEN
Super AMOLED 90Hz
PROCESSOR
Snapdragon 865
RAM
8/12 GB LPDDR5
CAPACITY
128/256 GB
REAR CAMERAS
Ultra wide: 8 MP, f / 2.3
FRONT CAMERAS
32 MP f / 2.5 + ultra-wide 8 MP, f / 2.2
SOFTWARE
Android 10 + realme UI
CONNECTIVITY
5G, LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual GPS, 3.5mm minijack
BIOMETRY
Facial recognition
DRUMS
4,200 mAh
PRICE
8 / 128GB: 599 euros
Design: a color (and a weight) that does not go unnoticed
What is most striking about the design is the tone and finish of the rear. Realme calls it 'Rustic Red', although it depends on how the light falls we will see it more brown and even golden. ** It is not a usual color, but since it is not garish it is quite discreet. ** The finish is matte, a trend that we are seeing a lot this 2020. This helps that the footprints are not so marked, although it usually penalizes because it is more slippery, but it is not the case of the realme X50 Pro 5G.
Already in the first impressions I commented that just touching it gave me the feeling that the back was plastic and not glass. It is not a problem, but precisely that less "cold" touch makes us gain grip security since it does not slip as much. All in all, I have chosen to carry it with the silicone sleeve that comes included in the box to avoid possible scratches and because it improves the grip of the whole
The terminal has been loaned for analysis by Realme. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.