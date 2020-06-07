Tech NewsReviews
Updated:

Realme X50 Pro 5G, review: the most expensive realme is also the most competitive

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rapid increase in corona virus cases in the United States and Brazil

The corona virus has taken hold in the United States and Brazil, leading to a sharp rise in cases. More...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi presents its Haylou LS04: solar and a month of autonomy for 35 euros

Xiaomi has several brands that manufacture all kinds of wearables for her and it is precisely her smartwatch that...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to erase your past on Facebook? Here we explain 👇

Surely you are no longer the same as 10 years ago and you would rather hide that past, now...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Panasonic unveils the new True Wireless S500 and S300 headphones

Panasonic announces the launch of two new True Wireless headphones with excellent calling performance and stable connectivity with smartphones....
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Improving Tilbury’s profitability will require a delicate balance

Mergers and acquisitions in cosmetics appear to have survived Covid-19. The Spanish perfume and fashion company Puig announced this...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Realme X50 Pro 5G, review: the most expensive realme is also the most competitive

In its short journey in European lands, Realme has built a reputation for offering products with a great value for money. Although the firm usually feels a lot in the mid-range, they also offer higher-end devices such as the Realme X50 Pro 5G, its current flagship.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G brings together some of the key features we ask of a high-end: AMOLED screen with high refresh rate, a level processor, multiple cameras or 5G connectivity are some of them, all at a fairly contained price compared to the high-end of other manufacturers. We tell you everything about the Realme X50 Pro 5G in our in-depth review.

Realme X50 Pro 5G datasheet

REALME X50 PRO 5G

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

159 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm
205 g

SCREEN

Super AMOLED 90Hz
6.44 inch
FullHD + 2,400 x 1,800
HDR10 +
Corning Gorilla Glass 5

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 865
7nm Octa-core up to 2.84GHz
Adreno 650 GPU

RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5

CAPACITY

128/256 GB

REAR CAMERAS

Ultra wide: 8 MP, f / 2.3
Wide: 64 MP, f / 1.8, 20x hybrid zoom
Telephoto: 12 MP, f / 2.5
B / W lens for portraits, f / 2.4

FRONT CAMERAS

32 MP f / 2.5 + ultra-wide 8 MP, f / 2.2

SOFTWARE

Android 10 + realme UI

CONNECTIVITY

5G, LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual GPS, 3.5mm minijack

BIOMETRY

Facial recognition
Fingerprint reader under the screen

DRUMS

4,200 mAh
Fast charge 65W
USB-C

PRICE

8 / 128GB: 599 euros
8 / 265GB: 669 euros
12 / 256GB: 749 euros

Design: a color (and a weight) that does not go unnoticed

Realme X50 Pro 5g

What is most striking about the design is the tone and finish of the rear. Realme calls it 'Rustic Red', although it depends on how the light falls we will see it more brown and even golden. ** It is not a usual color, but since it is not garish it is quite discreet. ** The finish is matte, a trend that we are seeing a lot this 2020. This helps that the footprints are not so marked, although it usually penalizes because it is more slippery, but it is not the case of the realme X50 Pro 5G.

The color is called 'rustic red', although depending on how the light falls we will see it more brown and even golden.

Already in the first impressions I commented that just touching it gave me the feeling that the back was plastic and not glass. It is not a problem, but precisely that less "cold" touch makes us gain grip security since it does not slip as much. All in all, I have chosen to carry it with the silicone sleeve that comes included in the box to avoid possible scratches and because it improves the grip of the whole

The terminal has been loaned for analysis by Realme. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.

More Articles Like This

Read on an 'e-reader' with LED vs. reading on a tablet: they are more alike than ever, but their effect on our eyes is...

How to? Brian Adam -
Electronic ink screen readers have evolved. They were born with the purpose of consolidating as an attractive alternative to paper books, and...
Read more

Samsung QLED Q95T, analysis: a clear candidate for the best 4K UHD TV of the year

Reviews Brian Adam -
Keeping a pulse on OLED TVs is not easy. This proposal is the most advanced model with a 4K UHD panel that...
Read more

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid them

How to? Brian Adam -
Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are very frequent because,...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, review: an experience with a premium touch on a mid-range tablet

Reviews Brian Adam -
Samsung renewed its range of tablets with a model that, despite having the 'Lite' in the name, offers an enviable construction and...
Read more

11 technological projects to do with your children at home to combat boredom

How to? Brian Adam -
The state of alarm due to the Coronavirus keeps the population at home, among them, the boys and girls, who have also...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, review: once upon a powerbank with four rear cameras

Reviews Brian Adam -
The pace of Xiaomi launches is sometimes bordering on the absurd. The company does not stop and so far this year we...
Read more
ReviewsBrian Adam -

Realme X50 Pro 5G, review: the most expensive realme is also the most competitive

In its short journey in European lands, Realme has built a reputation for offering products with a...
Read more
How to?

Read on an 'e-reader' with LED vs. reading on a tablet: they are more alike than ever, but their effect on our eyes is...

Brian Adam -
Electronic ink screen readers have evolved. They were born with the purpose of consolidating as an attractive alternative to paper books, and...
Read more
Reviews

Samsung QLED Q95T, analysis: a clear candidate for the best 4K UHD TV of the year

Brian Adam -
Keeping a pulse on OLED TVs is not easy. This proposal is the most advanced model with a 4K UHD panel that...
Read more
How to?

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid them

Brian Adam -
Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are very frequent because,...
Read more
Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, review: an experience with a premium touch on a mid-range tablet

Brian Adam -
Samsung renewed its range of tablets with a model that, despite having the 'Lite' in the name, offers an enviable construction and...
Read more
How to?

11 technological projects to do with your children at home to combat boredom

Brian Adam -
The state of alarm due to the Coronavirus keeps the population at home, among them, the boys and girls, who have also...
Read more
Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, review: once upon a powerbank with four rear cameras

Brian Adam -
The pace of Xiaomi launches is sometimes bordering on the absurd. The company does not stop and so far this year we...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: