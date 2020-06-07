Realme X50 Pro 5G, review: the most expensive realme is also the most competitive

In its short journey in European lands, Realme has built a reputation for offering products with a great value for money. Although the firm usually feels a lot in the mid-range, they also offer higher-end devices such as the Realme X50 Pro 5G, its current flagship.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G brings together some of the key features we ask of a high-end: AMOLED screen with high refresh rate, a level processor, multiple cameras or 5G connectivity are some of them, all at a fairly contained price compared to the high-end of other manufacturers. We tell you everything about the Realme X50 Pro 5G in our in-depth review.

Realme X50 Pro 5G datasheet

REALME X50 PRO 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm

205 g SCREEN Super AMOLED 90Hz

6.44 inch

FullHD + 2,400 x 1,800

HDR10 +

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865

7nm Octa-core up to 2.84GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 CAPACITY 128/256 GB REAR CAMERAS Ultra wide: 8 MP, f / 2.3

Wide: 64 MP, f / 1.8, 20x hybrid zoom

Telephoto: 12 MP, f / 2.5

B / W lens for portraits, f / 2.4 FRONT CAMERAS 32 MP f / 2.5 + ultra-wide 8 MP, f / 2.2 SOFTWARE Android 10 + realme UI CONNECTIVITY 5G, LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual GPS, 3.5mm minijack BIOMETRY Facial recognition

Fingerprint reader under the screen DRUMS 4,200 mAh

Fast charge 65W

USB-C PRICE 8 / 128GB: 599 euros

8 / 265GB: 669 euros

12 / 256GB: 749 euros

Design: a color (and a weight) that does not go unnoticed

What is most striking about the design is the tone and finish of the rear. Realme calls it 'Rustic Red', although it depends on how the light falls we will see it more brown and even golden. ** It is not a usual color, but since it is not garish it is quite discreet. ** The finish is matte, a trend that we are seeing a lot this 2020. This helps that the footprints are not so marked, although it usually penalizes because it is more slippery, but it is not the case of the realme X50 Pro 5G.

Already in the first impressions I commented that just touching it gave me the feeling that the back was plastic and not glass. It is not a problem, but precisely that less "cold" touch makes us gain grip security since it does not slip as much. All in all, I have chosen to carry it with the silicone sleeve that comes included in the box to avoid possible scratches and because it improves the grip of the whole