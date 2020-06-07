Realme X3 SuperZoom, first impressions: the "super" is the fluidity, the promising thing is to be able to photograph everything

The Realme catalog is getting more and more and after having met the Realme 6, it has been necessary to complete its high range shelf a little more. In the first impressions of the Realme 3X SuperZoom We tell you how is the experience with a mobile phone that, as its name anticipates, focuses on promoting this popular use of cameras reaching 60x.
The mold seems to take features of the Realme 6, but the finishes change and especially the configuration changes. With a screen that offers up to 120 hertz refresh rate and up to six cameras, let's see what this new Realme mobile promises and what we think it fulfills at least in this first contact.
Realme X3 SuperZoom datasheet
Realme X3 Pro
screen
AMOLED 6.6 inch FullHD +
Processor
Snapdragon 855+
RAM
12 GB
Storage
128 GB
Frontal camera
Double:
Rear cameras
Quadruple:
Drums
4,200 mAh
Operating system
Android 10
Connectivity
4G
Others
Fingerprint reader on the side
Dimensions and weight
163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Price
499 euros
A “matte” breeze of air between so much shine
It is not easy to establish your own style if the premise is to follow trends, but normally each manufacturer manages to create it and this is the case of Realme. The proof: this new Realme X3 SuperZoom remember a lot to its predecessors both in its aesthetics and in the sensations it gives to the grip.
Thus, as we have said at first glance, it is very reminiscent of Realme 6, both for the dimensions and for maintaining a white tone with multicolored glitters that is very similar. In fact, it has the same volume and weight as the Realme 6 Pro, although in this case it's matte And that means that it largely avoids fingerprint dirt, although it also slips more.
Beating its precedents in zoom
Up to six cameras incorporates this Realme X3 SuperZoom, bringing one of its main features to its name. On paper, of course, the features are striking, taking into account that speaking of zoom we see 5x optical and up to 60x digital and that the telephoto lens has optical stabilization that it has now invaded the shooting interface (where before we only saw "chromatic enhancement". We will do more tests to determine how this results in the analysis, but for now we see that it may be useful to leave the HDR auto when you see that the dynamic range is obviously higher and can better defend shots as backlights.
The front cameras They also give good experience in both automatic and portrait mode. There is not much difference in the white balance or the colors speaking of the main and the wide angle, although in the second case there is less sharpness.
It really looks good
Realme's mobiles are proving to be an outstanding bet, boasting the coveted podium of value for money, especially in the mid-range, although the high-end we are testing (as is the case with this one) are not bad either. Here we talk about a processor from last year, but leaving aside what puts on paper the experience in this contact has been that of a mobile with more than enough power to perform as a top of the range.
The 120 hertz and the matte finish seem to us a success, as well as betting on good optical zoom performance by adding stabilization. We will have to test it further to see how it turns out all that photographic versatility at a quality level, but for the moment it seems to meet the expected minimums.
We will see if after being able to test it in depth for more days these feelings remain and if it becomes a rival to beat in this market segment. If we do not get surprises with autonomy or performance (base and photographic), it certainly has ballots to be.