Realme X3 SuperZoom, first impressions: the "super" is the fluidity, the promising thing is to be able to photograph everything

The Realme catalog is getting more and more and after having met the Realme 6, it has been necessary to complete its high range shelf a little more. In the first impressions of the Realme 3X SuperZoom We tell you how is the experience with a mobile phone that, as its name anticipates, focuses on promoting this popular use of cameras reaching 60x.

The mold seems to take features of the Realme 6, but the finishes change and especially the configuration changes. With a screen that offers up to 120 hertz refresh rate and up to six cameras, let's see what this new Realme mobile promises and what we think it fulfills at least in this first contact.

Realme X3 SuperZoom datasheet

Realme X3 Pro screen AMOLED 6.6 inch FullHD +

2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

120 Hz refresh Processor Snapdragon 855+

Adreno 640 GPU RAM 12 GB

LPDDR4x Storage 128 GB

UFS 3.0 Frontal camera Double:

32 megapixels f / 2.5, 80.4º wide

8 megapixels, f / 2.2, width 105º Rear cameras Quadruple:

64 megapixels, f / 1.8, 78.6º width

8 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.3, 119º width

8 megapixel, f / 3.4, OIS, 5X zoom

2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4

LED flash Drums 4,200 mAh

30W Dart Flash fast charge Operating system Android 10

Realme UI Connectivity 4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C

Dual gps Others Fingerprint reader on the side

High resolution Dolby Atmos sound

Liquid Cooling Technology 3.0 cooling system Dimensions and weight 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

202 grams Price 499 euros

A “matte” breeze of air between so much shine

It is not easy to establish your own style if the premise is to follow trends, but normally each manufacturer manages to create it and this is the case of Realme. The proof: this new Realme X3 SuperZoom remember a lot to its predecessors both in its aesthetics and in the sensations it gives to the grip.

Thus, as we have said at first glance, it is very reminiscent of Realme 6, both for the dimensions and for maintaining a white tone with multicolored glitters that is very similar. In fact, it has the same volume and weight as the Realme 6 Pro, although in this case it's matte And that means that it largely avoids fingerprint dirt, although it also slips more.

Follow on Instagram













Beating its precedents in zoom Up to six cameras incorporates this Realme X3 SuperZoom, bringing one of its main features to its name. On paper, of course, the features are striking, taking into account that speaking of zoom we see 5x optical and up to 60x digital and that the telephoto lens has optical stabilization that it has now invaded the shooting interface (where before we only saw "chromatic enhancement". We will do more tests to determine how this results in the analysis, but for now we see that it may be useful to leave the HDR auto when you see that the dynamic range is obviously higher and can better defend shots as backlights. The front cameras They also give good experience in both automatic and portrait mode. There is not much difference in the white balance or the colors speaking of the main and the wide angle, although in the second case there is less sharpness. It really looks good Realme's mobiles are proving to be an outstanding bet, boasting the coveted podium of value for money, especially in the mid-range, although the high-end we are testing (as is the case with this one) are not bad either. Here we talk about a processor from last year, but leaving aside what puts on paper the experience in this contact has been that of a mobile with more than enough power to perform as a top of the range. The 120 hertz and the matte finish seem to us a success, as well as betting on good optical zoom performance by adding stabilization. We will have to test it further to see how it turns out all that photographic versatility at a quality level, but for the moment it seems to meet the expected minimums. We will see if after being able to test it in depth for more days these feelings remain and if it becomes a rival to beat in this market segment. If we do not get surprises with autonomy or performance (base and photographic), it certainly has ballots to be.