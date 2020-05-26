MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Realme X3 SuperZoom, a renewal with no potential surprises that bets on photography and a large screen

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Realme X3 SuperZoom, a renewal with no potential surprises that bets on photography and a large screen

Seven months have passed since Realme officially presented one of its best-selling phones, the Realme X2 Pro. And we already have among us the range that gets the job, the X3. Powerful, with maximum photographic performance and inheriting the Snapdragon 855+: the Realme X3 SuperZoom has come to offer the most at an affordable price.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom applies a tag to his name that hints at his specialization in the field of photography. With a camera that reaches the 5x optical zoom, the brand’s new phone offers everything you need in a high-performance smartphone. It is not an exaggerated renovation compared to the previous generation, but it is a remarkable refreshment for a catalogue that continues to grow.


Realme X3 SuperZoom datasheet

Realme X3 Pro
screen6.6 inch LCD FullHD +
2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
120 Hz refresh
ProcessorSnapdragon 855+
Adreno 640 GPU
RAM12 GB
LPDDR5
Storage256 GB
UFS 3.0
Frontal cameraDouble:
32 megapixels f / 2.5, 80.4º wide
8 megapixels, f / 2.2, width 105º
Rear camerasQuadruple:
64 megapixels, f / 1.8, 78.6º width
8 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.3, 119º width
8 megapixel, f / 3.4, OIS, 5X zoom
2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4
LED flash
Drums4,200 mAh
30W Dart Flash fast charge
Operating systemAndroid 10
Realme UI
Connectivity4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
USB Type-C
Dual gps
OthersThe fingerprint reader on the side
High-resolution Dolby Atmos sound
Liquid Cooling Technology 3.0 cooling system
Dimensions and weight163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
202 grams
Price

The Realme X3 SuperZoom maintains the Snapdragon 855+

Realme X3 Superzoom

The leap of generations in Qualcomm not only meant more power for its most outstanding processor but imposing 5G on manufacturers. Given that such technology involves a significant extra cost in the manufacture and design of the interior of the phone, there are brands that have decided not to update the SoC in their new higher-end models. It is rumoured that Google could be one of them with the Pixel 5. And Realme has decided to keep the 855+ in the new X3.

Realme X3 Superzoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom bets on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ along with the Adreno 640 GPU, components that are more than capable of offering great performance in games and all kinds of apps. With 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 256 GB of storage (UFS 3.0), the phone completes high-end base hardware without forgetting a large screen, both in size and quality on paper: 6.6-inch LCD with 120 Hz refresh and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Realme X3 Superzoom

The front of the Realme X3 SuperZoom is well-used thanks to the ellipse-shaped hole on the screen, just on the upper left side of the phone. There the dual front camera: a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 and an 8-megapixel (undetermined) with a wide-angle lens. Behind it is a quad rear camera with vertical line lenses; which maintains the 8-megapixel telescopic lens with 5x zoom, the main camera (Samsung GW1) of 64 megapixels, the wide-angle of 8 megapixels and the macro camera of 2 megapixels. There is no doubt that the Realme X3 SuperZoom offers great versatility in photography; without implying higher quality, at least on paper.

Slim design for a seamless exterior look

Realme X3 Superzoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom maintains the style Realme uses on its phones. It is a large, solid built mobile phone with a double glass face and an aluminium frame. The screen has straight edges, quite the opposite of the back face: the mobile offers very smooth edges to promote grip.

Realme X3 Superzoom

The included fingerprint reader (capacitive) passes to the right side to take advantage of the power button. USB C on the bottom, without 3.5mm jack and with 30W Dart Flash Charge fast charge.

Realme X3 SuperZoom fast charge rises to 30W with Dart Flash Charge technology

In terms of software, the Realme X3 SuperZoom offers Android 10 with the brand’s own interface, Realme UI. Own applications, high levels of customization, photography app with a multitude of modes included and video and gallery editing software capable of generating short videos or automatic memories based on what’s on the reel.

Realme X3 SuperZoom price and availability

The phone is official in Spain and can be reserved from today May 26 at the Realme online store and at the brand’s distributors. It will go on sale on June 4 (10 am Spanish time) on all official channels at the price of 499 euros.

