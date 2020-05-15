Friday, May 15, 2020
Realme will launch two cheap Smart TVs of 43 and 55 inches

By Brian Adam
We have more and more Smart TV brands and manufacturers. Nobody wants to stay out of this market, especially taking advantage of the possibilities of the Android TV operating system. Xiaomi Smart TVs have been launched in the heat of this system, but other manufacturers have also pointed out that did not finish finding their own system as Samsung or LG have done. Be that as it may, everything points to the fact that next week we are going to meet two new models launched by Realme who want to wear the success of their mobiles to Smart TVs.

The 4K TVs They have dropped at very affordable prices with the aim of conquering most homes. In addition to the maturation of the technology itself, the new manufacturers have contributed to lower prices and it is possible to do with the latest models for much less than what their equivalents cost a few years ago. While you begin to see the arrival of the Smart TV 8K, the real war is concentrated in the 4K sector.

Realme Smart TV 43 and 55 inches

Succeeding in the smartphone market is fine, but today's society demands larger product ecosystems. There we have great examples of technology brands that are increasingly looking for more niche markets to expand, despite the fact that they initially sold mobile phones or another type of product. That is the path Realme wants to follow after launching their mobile phones.

To do this, it takes time to drop that they will launch a smartwatch or a Smart TV. In fact, we have even been able to see the appearance of the clock in an interview on YouTube, something that was more than a mere oversight. Now, it seems that they already have everything ready for the announcement of the new products. Of course, the health alert for COVID-19 will force it to be a digital launch without a physical event.

The presentation date will be next Monday May 25 from 9:00 Spanish time. The event will be focused on India, a country in which brands like Xiaomi have found a vein and in which they even make special launches of their products. However, that does not rule out an eventual arrival in other territories of the Smart TV or the smart watch.

Unfortunately, we have little data on Smart TVs. We speak in the plural because it seems that there will be two models of 43 inches and 55 inches (although the existence of a 32-inch model was also leaked), the best-selling screen dimensions. In addition, they would be compatible with Netflix, something that fits with the use of the Android TV operating system. They would be the competition of Xiaomi Mi TV, so it would be economic models.

