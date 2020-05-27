ReviewsGadget ReviewsTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Realme Watch is official in India at a really interesting price

Realme Watch is official in India at a really interesting price

Realme is working hard to grow quickly within the crowded world of technological brands and is always trying to develop innovative products that can meet the needs of the public. Now she is ready to take another step forward in the development process with the arrival of her first smartwatch.

The young company, born from a rib of Oppo, in fact, started by launching excellent smartphones with a high quality-price ratio, to then expand into the top-of-the-range market, especially in recent weeks. Today’s first smartwatch was presented, the Realme Watch.

In recent weeks several rumours and leaks had already emerged about it, becoming reality in these hours. In terms of design, the watch would seem to be very similar to the Oppo Watch, recently launched by the Chinese giant. Taking a step back we can say that both devices have taken inspiration from the Apple Watch in that their shape and size seem to be very similar.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.4-inch touchscreen display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection curved at the top and a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels with a density of 323 PPI pixels and a brightness of 380 nits. 12 watch faces are pre-installed on the smartwatch but the company’s prediction is to add at least another 100 through future software updates. However, a time trial has not been specified for their release.

Among the main features, we find the control of heart rate in real-time 24/7, blood oxygenation level (Sp02) and the possibility to select up to 14 sport modes. These include football, basketball, basketball, table tennis, cycling, spinning, elliptical, yoga, cricket, running, walking, treadmill, badminton, aerobic fitness and fitness.

We also find other features such as step counting, guided breathing, the alert to remind you to drink and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch can be connected to smartphones using the Realme Link app which will also enable calls and message notifications, as well as smart notifications for third-party applications.

The smartwatch can also be used to control music, unlock your smartphone, as well as control the functions of the smartphone camera. The device is IP68 rated, which makes it resistant to water and dust.

The new Realme Watch is available in a single variant with the possibility of choosing between four straps: black, red, blue and green. Starting from June 5th it will be available in India at a price of around 50 euros with the possibility of purchasing it through the official Realme.com or Flipkart website and subsequently also through offline retailers. We have no news of its marketing in our country but we could probably see it here in the coming months.

The Chinese house, meanwhile, celebrated another milestone in the field of wireless headphones only a few days ago.

