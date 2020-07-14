Realme joins the giant batteries: it will launch a model with 6,000 mAh "very soon"

Mobile phones with large capacity batteries are in fashion. Realme will be the next to launch one with a battery with a capacity of 6,000 mAh, as the company’s marketing director for Indonesia has announced on his Instagram account.

Beyond that “it will come soon”, We do not know in which model or series this giant battery will end. The truth is that the Realme 5 was presented in August and, with a cycle of approximately six months, its renewal could be near, so that one of the possible names would be Realme 7 in the future.

Realme’s biggest battery

In the Instagram post, Palson Yi of Realme Indonesia shared that “they will announce a smartphone with 6,000 mAh battery soon“, without specifying what model it is exactly or when it will be official.

What we do know is that it will be the Realme terminal with the largest battery. In the past, Realme launched several terminals with 5,000 mAh of capacity such as the Realme Narzo, but for the moment it had not overcome the psychological barrier of 6,000, as some competing models have done at Samsung, such as the Galaxy M21.

Little is known about this mysterious large battery terminal, although a battery with a typical capacity of 6,000 mAh / 5,860 mAh minimum capacity was TUV Rheinland certified a few months ago, in May, so the next big drum Realme could be just around the corner especially if the company has already started with teasers.

