Realme C3, analysis: Realme’s great asset to break into the entry range

Realme has long decided to embark on its international adventure away from the skirts of the OPPO mother brand, and since then, we have witnessed the arrival of several mid-range models with great value for money. One of the last to land on the Old Continent is the Realme C3, a proposal that inaugurates the company’s global input range and it does so with a MediaTek brain, a triple rear camera and a huge 5,000 mAh battery as the main hallmarks. It was presented in early February in India, but it is now when it finally goes on sale in Spain. On paper, he has all the tricks to become a good, nice and cheap phone. In Xataka Android, we have already had the opportunity to test it to tell you how it performs in each of the sections and check first hand if it meets those three “B’s”.

Technical sheet of the Realme C3 Realme C3 screen 6.5 inch LCD

HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) Processor Helium G70 RAM 3GB Storage 64 GB

MicroSD up to 256 GB Frontal camera 5 MP f / 2.4 Rear camera Main 12 MP f / 1.8

Macro 2 MP

Portrait 2 MP Drums 5,000 mAh

Reverse charge Operating system Android 10 + Realme UI Connectivity Dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, Micro USB Others Splash resistant, rear fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 164.4 x 75 x 8.95 mm

195 g Price 139 euros A good display in attractive packaging The first thing that catches the attention of the Realme C3 is its beautiful exterior appearance, with a certain youthful air and a design that the brand calls “Sunrise Design”. At the same time that it generates attractive reflections, it has a matte finish that prevents fingerprints and scratches. The unit we have tested is the red one (according to Realme, “inspired by incandescent lava”) and we must admit that it is very pleasing to the eye. In the hand, it feels comfortable and ergonomic, thanks, among other things, with rounded edges and a polycarbonate shell that, despite the large battery and the 6.5-inch screen, manages to contain the weight of the set (195 g) and the temperature of the terminal. The back remains completely clean, except for the vertical camera module (which protrudes from the body and causes the phone to limp when placed on its back), the fingerprint reader and the company logo. The screen has a drop-shaped notch and relatively tight bezels, so that the use of the front is quite large (89.8% according to Realme). As expected in a terminal in this range, the panel offers HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and a maximum brightness of 480 cd / m2, which, generally speaking, provide good viewing (even outdoors) and a correct automatic brightness (except in dark situations, where we have had to lower it manually), although it falters a little when tilting it and observing it from forced angles. In addition, the Realme C3 includes a mode to protect the view and numerous customization options, including the possibility of adjust color temperature (something cold comes from the factory). Of course, the tactile response is not as fast as we would like and the integrated screen protector does not have a very effective oleophobic treatment. As for the audio section, this model has a speaker at the bottom, next to the microUSB connector (negative point in this sense) and the 3.5 mm jack socket. The sound delivered by the speaker is not very powerful, it is advisable not to raise it above 70-80% so that it doesn’t distort. The headphones are not included (although they are essential for the radio), so we could not test them. Remarkable performance, outstanding battery In this model, Realme has chosen MediaTek and its Helio G70, a 12nm octa-core processor with HyperEngine technology that promises to optimize performance when playing. That chipset, in our test unit, was accompanied by 3 GB and 32 GB of internal storage, although the variant that is marketed in Spain has 64 GB. In practice, all this translates into a smooth operation, without problems when opening and closing apps, or moving from one to another. We have not experienced sudden closings or lag, except in the camera application, which has been blocked several times when shooting. Otherwise, It is a terminal more than suitable for everyday tasks and for not too demanding games, which is what it’s designed for. Here we leave you the results of the benchmarks: REALME C3 HUAWEI Y6S MOTO E6 PLUS REDMI 8 SAMSUNG GALAXY A20E PROCESSOR Helium G70 Helium P35 Helium P22 Snapdragon 439 Exynos 9609 RAM 3GB 3GB 2 GB 3GB 3GB ANTUTU 179,229 96,579 76,697 94,221 114,839 GEEKBENCH 4 1,836 / 5,767 848 / 4,003 830 / 3,587 892 / 3,180 – PCMARK WORK 8,544 3,957 – – 5,176 As authentication systems, it has a fingerprint reader (located in the back) and facial recognition. The latter has surprised us because is effective in most cases, even in dark situations. The fingerprint reader, however, is somewhat slow and does not usually recognize the finger the first time. The Realme C3 is one of the first phones in which the company has released its new layer: Realme UI We now turn to talk about software. The Realme C3 is one of the first phones the company has released its new layer: Realme UI. As usual this has its silver lining (lots of customization options and several useful tools) and its downside (a lot of pre-installed bloatware). In fact, of the 32 GB that our unit has, about 19 GB are free to start, although we can always use a microSD card to expand it. Third-party apps can be removed, but Realme’s cannot, and many are duplicated with Google’s. See complete gallery »Realme UI images (38 photos) <

In the first capture, you will see that they appear exaggerated usage data and a lit screen since the last full charge (more than 4 days and more than 15 hours respectively). What happens is that, incomprehensibly, it does not reset the counter “to zero” with each full load, but continues to accumulate them. We have loaded the phone from 0 to 100% on several occasions and it keeps adding the data over and over again. Therefore, do not take those figures as a reference, but the ones we have given above: about 9 hours of screen and two days of use with each charge.

Triple camera with limitations

The Realme C3’s photography team consists of a 5-megapixel front camera with f / 2.4 aperture and a triple rear camera with a 12-megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography and a 2-megapixel sensor. for depth readings. Too record video at 1,080p / 30fps and use artificial intelligence to apply beauty effects or activate HDR.

The camera application is simple and intuitive, with shortcuts to the main shooting modes (Video, Photo and Portrait) and the most useful functions (digital zoom, HDR, filters, color enhancer, background blur, flash and beauty effect). However, there are some functions that are hidden in ‘More’, to the right of the Portrait mode, and which, in our opinion, should be somewhat more accessible, such as Expert / Pro mode, Panoramic or Ultra Macro mode.

Photo mode Photo mode

The behavior of the rear camera in favorable lighting conditions is acceptable, although in some scenes we have seen a certain overexposure and very flat colors. AF does its job, too, but over short distances he is slow and erratic. In this sense, the results we have obtained with the Super Macro mode have been disappointing, with a lot of noise and lack of detail. Directly, it is better not to use it.

Photo mode: HDR off (left) vs. HDR activated (right) Photo mode: HDR off (left) vs. HDR activated (right)

HDR, without being a wonder, helps to get some detail in backlight situations, so our advice is to leave it on automatically, just like the color enhancer. The existence of an Expert or Pro mode, which allows us to play with white balance, shutter speed and ISO sensitivity, among other settings.

Photo mode: Beauty effect to a minimum (left) vs. Maximum beauty effect (right) Photo mode: Beauty effect to a minimum (left) vs. Maximum beauty effect (right)

When shooting in Photo mode, we can adjust the beautifying effect, which, even when taken to the maximum, does not generate exaggerated and artificial effects. If we choose Portrait mode, thanks to the specific sensor for it, it is also possible modify the background blur to our liking, with quite acceptable results. The digital zoom reaches four magnifications, but as usual, our advice is not to resort to it because the loss of detail is considerable.

Portrait Mode: Background blur to minimum (left) vs. Background blur to maximum (right) Portrait Mode: Background blur to minimum (left) vs. Background blur to maximum (right)

And what happens at night or in low light situations? AF becomes slow and ineffective, the appearance of noise is evident and the loss of detail is obvious. For testimonial photos, ok, but if you intend to take advantage of a night scene, you will be disappointed.

Photo mode Photo mode

Something similar happens with the front camera and, above all, we are talking about only 5 megapixels of resolution: during the day, it behaves well, as long as we do not abuse the beauty effect, which causes a reduction in detail. It is true that dynamic range is not as good as it should be and that tends to overexpose funds, but the scene is saved.

Front Camera Photo Mode Front Camera Photo Mode

Here we also have a Portrait mode that applies a software background blur (bokeh) that we can adjust to our whim, but it is also not recommended to take it to the maximum because the camera shows difficulties in differentiating the limits of the subject in the foreground (especially hair). In any case, the selfies obtained with this Portrait mode have surprised us for good, and in the front camera, we can also apply the beautifier in this mode.

Front camera portrait mode: Bokeh to minimum (left) vs. Bokeh to maximum (right) Front camera portrait mode: Bokeh to minimum (left) vs. Bokeh to maximum (right)

At night, things change, image quality drops dramatically and noise is visible to the naked eye. That, if we have a nearby artificial light source; if not, forget about getting a self-portrait, even with the on-screen flash, which burns your face. In any case, we must bear in mind that we are talking about a 139-euro mobile, and for that price, we cannot expect quality nightly selfies.

Front Camera Photo Mode Front Camera Photo Mode

Taking into account that we are talking about an entry-level model with a price of 139 euros and this Realme C3 does not suspend in any section, we can conclude that we are before a fairly balanced alternative. The best notes are obtained by a design that is pleasing to the eye and touch, a good experience in terms of visualization and, of course, autonomy that will not leave us stranded.

The best marks are obtained for its design, pleasing to the eye and touch, and for its autonomy, which will not leave us stranded

The performance can be described as remarkable, although the Realme UI layer comes loaded with added applications, some of them duplicated and unnecessary. Highly approved for their cameras, which, despite the fact that they falter at night and the app has blocked us from time to time, they offer us good results when lighting is favorable and they have many possibilities to play (photographically speaking).

To all this we must add some weak points (such as the absence of NFC, the USB-C port and dual-band WiFi) and some positive points (such as splash resistance and the integrated screen protector). It wouldn’t have hurt to include headphones and a case in the box, but hey, For 139 euros, we can not say that it is a bad purchase. The problem, as always, comes because for about 40-50 euros more, we have competing models that clearly win the battle.

7.3 Design8.0 screen7.0 performance7.5 Cameras6.0 software7.25 Autonomy8.0 In favor Attractive design and good finishes.

Optimal performance for everyday tasks.

Autonomy that reaches two days of use. Against Behavior of cameras at night.

MicroUSB port instead of USB-C.

Absence of NFC.