Realme C11: a lot of battery and little price in this new dual camera input range

The war to conquer the cheapest segment of Android smartphones continues. The same day that Xiaomi has presented us with its economic Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C, Realme has done the same with its own input range, the new Realme C11.

The Realme C11 is a new economic mobile that bets on a large 5,000 mAh battery and a nice design for its price segment. With the new MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the Realme C11 barely exceeds 100 euros in exchange.

Technical sheet of the Realme C11

Realme C11 screen LCD 6.5 ”

HD + Dimensions and weight 164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1mm

196 g Processor Helium G35 RAM 2 GB Storage 32 GB Frontal camera 5 MP Rear camera 13 MP f / 2.2

2 MP depth Battery 5000 mAh

Reverse charge

Load 10W Operating system Android 10

really ui Connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5.0

Micro usb Others Facial recognition Price From 103 euros to change

Big battery, little RAM

Realme has just announced its new contender for the cheapest range of Android terminals. The Realme C11 arrives with a certain numerical jump from the Realme C3 that we met a few months ago and with which it shares some specifications.

The Realme C11 arrives with the MediaTek Helium G35, a new eight-core processor (eight cores up to 2.3 GHz), 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. A fair amount of RAM for the times, although it cannot be ruled out that other variants with more memory are sold in other regions.

The terminal has a modern design, with 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution crowned by a drop-shaped notch that incorporates the front camera. This front camera has a resolution of 5 megapixels.

Behind, the Realme C11 has a two-lens camera with a renewed square module design. The main trigger is 13 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, which comes accompanied by a 2-megapixel lens for depth calculation.

If the Realme C11 stands out for something, it is for its battery. It has a 5,000 mAh capacity with standard 10W charge and reverses charge bracket. That is, you can use it to charge other devices as if it were a power bank.

The terminal does not have a fingerprint reader nor any kind of biometrics beyond 2D facial recognition using the front camera. Another detail to take into account is that the connector for the charger is MicroUSB.

Versions and prices of the Realme C11

The Realme C11 has been officially launched in Malaysia, where it goes on sale officially on July 7, with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage in the colours green and grey for an official price of 429 rings, about 429 rings, some 90 euros to change and exactly the same price of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C announced the same day.

More information | Realme