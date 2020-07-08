MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Realme C11: a lot of battery and little price in this new dual camera input range

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The war to conquer the cheapest segment of Android smartphones continues. The same day that Xiaomi has presented us with its economic Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C, Realme has done the same with its own input range, the new Realme C11.

The Realme C11 is a new economic mobile that bets on a large 5,000 mAh battery and a nice design for its price segment. With the new MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the Realme C11 barely exceeds 100 euros in exchange.

Technical sheet of the Realme C11

Realme C11
screenLCD 6.5 ”
HD +
Dimensions and weight164.4 x 75.9 x 9.1mm
196 g
ProcessorHelium G35
RAM2 GB
Storage32 GB
Frontal camera5 MP
Rear camera13 MP f / 2.2
2 MP depth
Battery5000 mAh
Reverse charge
Load 10W
Operating systemAndroid 10
really ui
Connectivity4G
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 5.0
Micro usb
OthersFacial recognition
PriceFrom 103 euros to change

Big battery, little RAM

Realme has just announced its new contender for the cheapest range of Android terminals. The Realme C11 arrives with a certain numerical jump from the Realme C3 that we met a few months ago and with which it shares some specifications.

The Realme C11 arrives with the MediaTek Helium G35, a new eight-core processor (eight cores up to 2.3 GHz), 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. A fair amount of RAM for the times, although it cannot be ruled out that other variants with more memory are sold in other regions.

Realmec112

The terminal has a modern design, with 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution crowned by a drop-shaped notch that incorporates the front camera. This front camera has a resolution of 5 megapixels.

Behind, the Realme C11 has a two-lens camera with a renewed square module design. The main trigger is 13 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, which comes accompanied by a 2-megapixel lens for depth calculation.

Realmec11camara

If the Realme C11 stands out for something, it is for its battery. It has a 5,000 mAh capacity with standard 10W charge and reverses charge bracket. That is, you can use it to charge other devices as if it were a power bank.

The terminal does not have a fingerprint reader nor any kind of biometrics beyond 2D facial recognition using the front camera. Another detail to take into account is that the connector for the charger is MicroUSB.

Versions and prices of the Realme C11

Realmec113

The Realme C11 has been officially launched in Malaysia, where it goes on sale officially on July 7, with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage in the colours green and grey for an official price of 429 rings, about 429 rings, some 90 euros to change and exactly the same price of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C announced the same day.

More information | Realme

