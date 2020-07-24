MobileAndroidTech News
Realme announces the V series: it will debut with the Realme V5, with the brand’s logo tattooed on the back

By Brian Adam
Realme announces the V series: it will debut with the Realme V5, with the brand's logo tattooed on the back

After several days hinting at it, Realme has finally shown what his next series will be, at least in China. There will premiere the new Realme V series directly on the Realme V5, which we will presumably know in the near future.

The curious thing about this model -and perhaps the entire series- is not the specifications, but its design, with a gigantic brand logo on the back. Formerly present in housings, it is now directly screen printed on the terminal.

New series of Realme

Realmev5

We often say that all mobiles are the same, with the difference of the brand’s logo, which is usually discreetly displayed on the back. In the Realme V5 series, it is not necessary to strain your eyes to know the brand: it includes a giant house logo directly on its back that we have seen, for now, in grey.

Realme, for now, has not told us when the Realme V series will officially premiere, but we know that the first terminal that will belong to it will be the Realme V5 5G. In the photos, we can confirm a few details such as the presence of a 48-megapixel quad camera and the fingerprint reader on one side. This generally indicates that it would be an LCD screen that will incorporate the perforated front camera in one corner.

Not much is known more about this terminal, which is rumored to have Snapdragon 765G and 8 GB of RAM. Due to its specifications, the Realme V5 should be placed in the bet for the company’s 5G mid-range for the second half of the year, although we are still lacking details to know how Realme wants to focus the V series in relation to the rest of the ranges. It is expected to be announced sometime in August, although nothing is confirmed at the moment.

