Realme announces the 125W fast charge, a few hours after OPPO

The doubt had come to several users after the presentation made by OPPO on July 15, 2020, but now it’s official: too Realme has 125W charging technology.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizchina and as announced by Realme itself through its official European Twitter profile, this new feature will allow users to switch their device from 0% to 33% in just 3 minutes. With due proportions, this figure closely resembles those disclosed by OPPO (i.e. from 0% to 41% in 5 minutes and from 0% to 100% in about 20 minutes). On the other hand, although the name of the technology here is UltraDART Charge, we are always talking about a 20V / 6.25A recharge.

In any case, Realme has revealed that 125W charging could already be implemented starting in August 2020, at least in China. In fact, apparently, the company would intend to exploit it with different 5G smartphones, in order to allow users to “solve” the energy consumption due to the new standard in terms of connectivity from a certain point of view. In addition to this, it has been confirmed that Realme will have its 50W and 65W mini chargers. In short, it seems that soon we will see some beautiful ones with regard to the fast charging.