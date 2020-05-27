Realme 6s: 48 megapixel quad camera and 90 Hz display in the new mid-range with gamer aspirations

Realme series 6 continues to grow. First came the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, then the Realme 6i and now it's the turn of Realme 6s, the new terminal with MediaTek Helio G90T and Four Lens Camera.

The Realme 6s stands out for its 6.5-inch screen with Full HD + resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate and the perforated front camera, a good performance from the MediaTek house and a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.





Realme 6s technical sheet

REALME 6s SCREEN 6.5 inches (20: 9)

FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

90 Hz

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 PROCESSOR Helium G90T RAM 4 GB LPDDR4x STORAGE 64GB UFS 2.1 + microSD SOFTWARE Android 10

Realme UI REAR CAMERA 48 MP Samsung GW1 f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.3 Wide angle (119 °)

2 MP f / 2.4 B / W Portrait

2 MP f / 2.4 Macro (4 cm) FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP f / 2.0 DRUMS 4,300 mAh

30W fast charge CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM 4G LTE

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB-C

3.5mm jack OTHERS Side fingerprint reader

Facial recognition DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

191 g PRICE 199 euros

The difference is in the camera

The Realme 6s is something like putting together all the components of the other Realme 6 models and borrowing a few from here and others from there. On the screen, the inspiration is Realme 6, with the same 6.5-inch LCD panel with Full HD + resolution. The most relevant aspect of said screen, however, is its 90 Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 6s is committed to simple drilling on the screen, located in the upper left corner. There is the front camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels and an aperture of f / 2.0, just like in the Realme 6 and Realme 6i.

The specification sheet for the Realme 6s almost completely matches that of the Realme 6, although the main difference is in the cameras. On the outside, the look is identical, but we have here a quad camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel f / 2.3 wide angle and two 2 MP lenses, one monochrome and one for macro photography. In Realme 6, the main lens is 64 megapixels.

MediaTek Brain

The power of the Realme 6s is provided by the same Helio G90T that was mounted on the Realme 6. A processor with juicy aspirations with 12 nm lithography and two Cortex-A76 cores at 2.05 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz The Realme 6s has a unique configuration of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, expandable by microSD cards.

As for the battery, we have a capacity of 4,300 mAh with support for 30W fast chargeAll this with a headphone minijack, USB-C connector, NFC as standard and the fingerprint reader on one side.

Versions and prices of the Realme 6s

The Realme 6 comes with a single RAM and storage configuration: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card. Only available in black color (Eclipse Black). The realme 6s will be available exclusively on Carrefour and realme.com from June 15 at 10:00 a.m. 199 euros. In addition, it can be pre-purchased on realme.com from June 9 at 10:00 a.m.