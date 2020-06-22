Realme 6 Pro Review: an interesting smartphone, but with lights and shadows

Realme has been launching many interesting smartphones lately, going to cover a bit all the market segments. To give you concrete examples, in the low one there is Realme C3 (here our review), while in the high one there is Realme X50 Pro 5G (here our review).

So could a medium-range be missing? Obviously not: here, then, arrive Realme 6 Pro, a smartphone with an interesting datasheet which is sold for 349 euros on Amazon Italy (8 / 128GB).

Design and unboxing

The sales package is in pure Realme style: a yellow box containing, in addition to the device, a transparent cover, a USB Type-C cable, the clip for removing the SIM compartment (triple slot, two nanoSIM + microSD) and a 30W charger. In short, the equipment is very classic and complete and will surely make those who have already used a smartphone from this company feel at home. By removing the device from the package, you immediately notice the weight of 202 grams and the dimensions of 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm.

These are numbers we have become accustomed to, given that Realme and other brands have gone even further lately. In any case, it is nothing transcendental: we have always managed to use the device well, also thanks to the excellent grip. Simply, don’t expect a “light” smartphone.

Taking a look at the bottom of Realme 6 Pro the speaker, the USB Type-C port, the first microphone and the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. The presence of the latter will surely make those who are still tied to cable accessories happy.

Moving to the right side we find the power button, which also functions as a fingerprint sensor. The unlocking speed is good, but many times we have preferred to use the comfortable Face Unlock. In the upper part of the device, there is the second microphone, while on the left side are installed the buttons to raise/lower the volume and the trolley for the SIM.

As for the front, we find a display with reduced edges (except the lower one which is a bit more “pronounced”) and a hole for the dual camera, which is located in the upper left. We have already seen a similar solution with Realme X50 Pro 5G and we reiterate that we like this type of design. The two cameras are highlighted with a special light when you turn on the screen and, contrary to what you might think, do not stand out too much while watching multimedia content.

We are on good levels also in terms of constructive solidity, despite the plastic frame. In fact, the company has worked well and, thanks also to the thickness of the device, Realme 6 Pro gives the feeling of being a solid smartphone from the first impact.

As for the back cover, the colouring we tried, or the Lightning Red, is very pleasing to the eye and it creates a sort of “lightning” through the play of light on the body. Certainly very beautiful to look at. In addition, there is also the possibility to choose the Lightning Blue variant.

Speaking of the back cover, it “houses”, at the top left, the now inevitable quadruple traffic light camera, which is flanked a little further to the right by the LED flash. The protrusion of the cameras is there and the device “dances” a little when placed on a flat surface, but it is nothing exaggerated and we have seen much worse from this point of view.

In conclusion, Realme 6 Pro does not disappoint in terms of design, despite not distorting what has already been seen with other models.

Technical features

Under the shell, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2.3 GHz (2 x 2.3 GHz + 6 x 1.8 GHz), flanked by an Adreno 618 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The internal memory of the model we tested is 128 GB and UFS 2.1 type (expandable via microSD up to 256GB). The configuration is good and is able to run the smartphone well in the daily environment, but we would have expected more from Realme in this range (later we will test the device even with “heavy” games).

Another not exactly positive news is the type of panel. In fact, we do not find an AMOLED, but a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 90 Hz refresh rate. The screen would also be a good panel, given the well-balanced colours and the usual possibility of choosing between the classic colour modes and managing the temperature.

However, the maximum brightness is not high and this is seen when using the smartphone in the sunlight. Let me be clear, you can use it, but the brightness is a little subdued. We recently saw similar results with Redmi Note 9, but there was talk of a smartphone sold under 200 euros and therefore one could turn a blind eye, difficult to do here.

The presence of the 90 Hz refresh rate, on the other hand, is definitely an advantage. As for the aspect ratio, many applications work well in full screen, but it should be noted that some software still today do not want to know how to cover the part in front of the camera hole.

Arriving in the photographic sector we find a dual 16MP front camera (f / 2.0, Sony IMX471) + 8MP (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 105 degrees). On the back, however, it is present a quadruple rear camera 64MP (f / 1.8, Samsung GW1, main) + 8MP (f / 2.3, ultra-wide, 119 degrees) + 12MP (f / 2.5, telephoto) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for macro). The four rear lenses record videos in 4K / 30fps, while the front ones reach 1080p / 30fps.

At the software level, the modes available are exactly what users expect from a Realme smartphone: Night, Portrait, 64M, Panoramic, Expert, Time-Lapse, Slow Motion (up to 240 fps) and Ultra Macro.

The macros clearly remain relegated to social use, given the low resolution, while the photos taken by the quadruple rear camera manage to convince as regards contexts with good light, given the well-balanced colours and the general detail. Instead, the photos at night disappoint, without infamy or praise. Night mode must be used, but digital noise persists in different contexts. You can also reach a maximum 20x digital zoom, but it is probably better to stop at 2x to get good quality photos.

Too bad for videos, which do not have effective stabilization. Going down to 1080p / 30fps you can solve the problem a bit, but in general, we were not very convinced by the final result. Ultimately, the photographic sector of Realme 6 Pro is essentially average. To get an idea “in the first person”, you can take a look at the uncompressed photos that we have inserted in our Drive folder dedicated to Realme 6 Pro.

The device has a 4300 mAh battery. There are essentially two ways to use the smartphone: keep the default option activated which varies the refresh rate according to your needs (we recommend it) or always “force” the 90 Hz. In the first case, we always arrived in the evening with a residual charge approaching 30%, while in the second case the results are lower. In short, autonomy is good. We also appreciated the presence of the fast charging at 30W, which allows you to get hours of use against a few minutes of charge.

As is almost always missing, wireless charging and IP68 certification. In any case, the connectivity sector is complete: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 are in place. As previously mentioned, there is also the triple slot (dual nanoSIM + microSD). Not the audio, which while remaining mono has a good maximum volume (our tests showed 82.1 dBA, an interesting value). There is also support for Dolby Atmos.

Software

The operating system is Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 customization and security patches updated to May 2020, as of this writing. Essentially it is the same software that we have analyzed several times on these pages. However, a somewhat “atypical” choice was made for this model. In fact, already the first time you turn on you notice the pre-installation of the Yandex browser, accompanied by another app in Russian with a dubious utility. It is not clear whether this is just a matter related to the test unit, but in reality, we have seen that other people have also found the same apps.

In short, it’s probably all tied to a partnership. In any case, the two apps involved can be easily uninstalled, so they are not a big problem, but it always makes your nose turn up a bit when you find “unsolicited” software already at the first start.

Having said that, the Realme UI is always the same and there is no shortage of all the necessary features, from the quick panel to the excellent gestures, passing through the “splitting” of the apps (which allows you to use multiple accounts, for example, Facebook). For more information, we invite you to take a look at our in-depth analysis on the Realme UI, where we also illustrated the main differences with the ColorOS 7 (OPPO software customization).

Performance and benchmarks

Realme 6 Pro offers very good performance in classic daily operations and the presence of a 90 Hz screen certainly makes you feel positive in terms of fluidity, but the hardware sector is not exactly among the best in this price range.

To give you more precise details, let’s take a look at the benchmarks. Obviously, the latter must always be taken with pliers, but they can provide interesting objective details. Realme 6 Pro registered a total of 284757 points on AnTuTu Benchmark. On Geekbench, however, it reached 568 points in single-core and 1695 points in multi-core. These are average numbers, which however cannot compete with those of other smartphones in this price range.

Taking into consideration Realme X2 Pro, smartphone that is sold for about 60 euros more, the latter reaches 484390 points on AnTuTu Benchmark. In short, the performance gap is marked.

Even more striking is the case of Honor 9X Pro, a device that is sold at a price of around 200 euros. During our tests, the device scored a total of 269494 points on AnTuTu, coming very close to the Realme 6 Pro result.

These data translate into the same sensations when using the devices. Put simply, Realme didn’t focus particularly on brute force with this smartphone.

Gaming

We know it: when the performance of a smartphone is not the best, the first to notice it are the gamers, users who are very demanding from this point of view. We, therefore, decided to test Realme 6 Pro with three titles of a certain thickness in terms of graphics: Call of Duty Mobile, ARK: Survival Evolved and Dead by Daylight Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile runs well with details and FPS on “Very High”, but you cannot use the “Max” option, as it is the game itself that detects the hardware limits. The benchmarks are already confirmed here: good performance, but not at the top.

The situation becomes even more evident with ARK: Survival Evolved, given that the title turns as it should only to “Basso”, presenting some lag here and there to “Medio”. Different speech for Dead by Daylight Mobile: being a less resource-intensive game, you can safely set details on “High” and frame rate limit of 60 fps.

Obviously there is also the usual Space Game mode, which acts as a hub for the installed titles and can optimize them in Competition mode. You can also use some additional features, such as the opening WhatsApp in Picture-in-picture and blocking notifications. In short, Realme 6 Pro can still be used to play, but we have already seen these results achieved even in lower price ranges and we would have expected more given the past of the brand.