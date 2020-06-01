Realme 5 is updated to Android 10 based on Realme UI

Realme 5, one of the mobiles of mid-range that stood out the most in terms of quality-price Last year, it is starting to receive the stable update to Android 10, with the corresponding ROM based on Realme UI, the new customization layer of the Chinese company.

With this new update the Realme 5 gains integers not only at the level of system functionalities such as a better gesture system, dark mode and improvements at the camera level, but also at the interface level. The jump from Color OS to Realme UI is noticeable, so updating is highly recommended.

The Realme 5 already has its ration of Android 10

Realme is doing homework at the support level well. After updating the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro to Android 10, it is now the turn of the “No Pro” model. The Realme 5 is already starting to receive the latest version of Android alongside Realme UI, the latest iteration when it comes to the company’s customization layer.

Realme 5 is receiving Android 10, so the company warns that the installation time may be high

The update corresponds to the RMX1925EX versionelevenC.39 and both Realme 5 and Realme 5S are receiving it. From the company they affirm that update may take slightly longer than normal to install, being such a big version jump. As always, it is beginning to distribute via OTA in several batches, so depending on the area in which we live, we will have to wait more or less.

Remember here that the Realme 5 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and RAM of up to 4 GB, so on paper you should move Android 10 without any problem. In fact, the performance-level improvements in Realme UI are remarkable, so this mid-range will gain a second life with this update.