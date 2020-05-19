Realme 5, analysis: a breakthrough price for outstanding autonomy

Few brands have broken into Spain as intensely as Realme. Not only for the mobiles that have landed in the country but also for the price that the devices have in relation to their benefits. The Realme is more or less accessible mobile phones, with a large screen and solid construction, they are also heavy phones. And the new Realme 5 does not escape all premises, especially in relation to price.

I have been testing this new phone for a few days, recently landed in Spain. The Realme 5 it targets the mid/low range and terrain that Xiaomi is fluent in. And the Realme 5 is a tough competitor to the cheaper Redmi: it offers more than is necessary to meet what anyone can demand. At least if it doesn’t demand a lot of power, of course.



## Realme 5, technical specifications

Realme 5 screen IPS / LCD 6.5 “HD +

1,600 x 720 pixels Dimensions and weight 164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm.

198 g. Processor Snapdragon 665 RAM 3GB

4GB Storage 32 GB

64 GB

128 GB Frontal camera 13 MP Rear camera 12 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.25 wide angle

2 MP macro 4 cm

2 MP f / 2.4 portrait Drums 5,000 mAh

Load 10W Operating system Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 Connectivity Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

Micro usb

Minijack Others Rear fingerprint reader Price 169 euros

Solid, large and overly seen design

There are no surprises in terms of appearance: the phone looks a lot like the rest of its siblings, as well as other competing mobiles. Back face and plastic body, 6.5-inch screen … And the usual cutout for this screen in the form of a drop of water. This offers no major problem when it comes to housing the camera or taking advantage of the multimedia capabilities of the phone.

The Realme 5 gets a little big in the hand, also a little heavy, but it hardly slips. The power button is on the right side and at a comfortable height, just like the volume buttons on the left loop. SIM tray above the volume buttons does not ignore the headphone jack (located in the lower part, with the speaker output and the micro USB connector) and it has a rear fingerprint scanner. This scanner is not very marked since the circumference is almost at the level of the plastic face. A small inconvenience when looking for it with the touch that does not tarnish the speed and accuracy of the reading.

The screen is large, but the resolution does not end accompanying: 1600 x 720 pixels. It accuses a certain lack of sharpness, but it is not a screen that looks bad either. The brightness level is correct without dazzling outdoors, the panel is well calibrated as a standard in terms of color (it allows customizing the temperature) and the viewing angles are adequate.

Despite having a large screen and HD + resolution, the Realme 5 does not offer a bad viewing experience

Having a headphone jack is sure to be the joy of many, too have FM radio. The sound is correct in general without offering excessive boasts, both by cable and via Bluetooth. And the volume through the external speaker is powerful, with the usual drawbacks in this type of economic devices: from a certain level the sound distorts; coming to disturb at high volume. At an adequate volume there is no major problem: it transmits a good experience despite the fact that the speaker output is on the bottom of the phone (it is often covered by holding it in your hand).

Acceptable overall performance, spectacular battery

I did not expect a fast and powerful experience, nor is it the war of Realme 5. In general terms, it is a phone that behaves well enough for any use, be it in productivity, social networks or simple games. You notice something slow when the system is busy in the background, there are also certain lags that tend to be common. Once the applications are started, they flow without any major complications (you can see backward movement, such as scrolling on Twitter). The experience improves a little forcing performance from battery settings; without noticeable decrease in autonomy.

It is not a mobile especially suitable for multitasking, nor for games that demand high power. For the technical sheet, and the included SoC (Snapdragon 665), I expected a little more general speed. Although they are not conclusive, the benchmark tests show this experience.

REALME 5 REDMI NOTE 8T REDMI NOTE 7 HUAWEI P30 LITE SAMSUNG GALAXY A50 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 660 Kirin 710 Exynos 9610 RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB ANTUTU 161,421 170,780 142,445 131,268 146,957 PCMARK WORK 7,756 6,553 6,335 5,872 5,556

In terms of software, the protagonist is an old acquaintance for those who have previously used a Realme or an OPPO: OS color. In the mobile in question, the custom layer is in the version 6.0.1 with a fairly noticeable drawback: the system version is Android 9 Pie. Realme has an update to Android 10 planned for the second quarter of 2020.

OS color It offers a somewhat exaggerated customization that moves away from Android stock. Yes, take the opportunity to complete the experience with a multitude of extra options in the form of gestures, smart bar on the side of the screen with quick use options, it offers shortcuts in the form of a small floating ball, it has its own applications such as the gallery, compass or a centralized game launcher, it includes a phone manager to optimize its operation … And some apps that you could consider as bloatware (recommendations for apps and games, the Opera browser …) that often spam spam notifications.

In autonomy is where it excels with ease: 5000 mAh of battery, a system that collaborates in energy management and a screen resolution that doesn’t overuse resources. The combination yields really baggy numbers: more than three days on average between charges with moderate use; without escaping thirteen hours of screen as something exceptional, even abusing games (PUBG and Mario Kart have been my chosen ones). As an anecdote, I have to say that it was the phone that cost me the most to download. It is inexhaustible!

Even though I tried to exhaust it fast, it took me over 13 hours! Even though I tried to exhaust it fast, it took me over 13 hours!

The device’s load endures almost as if it were nuclear, but this has a counterpart: recharging from 0 to 100 takes several hours. The “culprit” is the included charger: given the mid / low range it belongs to, the Realme 5 lacks too fast a charge: it stands at 10W with the included charger. In addition, it has another downside: it is micro USB, not USB C. Something increasingly strange even on cheap mobiles.

Below are the charging times taken since the phone was completely turned off.

5 minutes: 1% battery.

10 minutes: 5% battery.

20 minutes: 13% battery.

30 minutes: 20% battery.

50 minutes: 32% battery.

Total: 2 hours and 53 minutes.

Many cameras, not so good results

I must keep the focus on the range to which the Realme 5 belongs, the medium / low. This means that you cannot be asked for a high-level photographic experience either, despite the enormous versatility of multimedia capture hardware. Because it will not be for cameras: four rear and one front; without the wide-angle lens, portrait mode or macro escaping.

The Realme 5 provides a large number of options that combine hardware and software. It allows you to take photos capturing an entire scene, and also take close-ups that reach the macro 4 cm from the object to be photographed. The buttons on the screen allow you to select each of the modes (it is a somewhat messy system) and offers digital zoom of up to 5X that can save the photo at the cost of a composite image of watercolor. This concerns the general results: generates noise and loses detail even in half light. It is enough to enlarge the photo a little to appreciate that lack of detail.

Camera app includes multiple shooting modes, also smart scene selection

Versatility is its main feature, but it loses in terms of image quality (it is not strange either, it is an economic mobile). Processing is somewhat aggressive, maintains a balanced dynamic range, offers HDR that manages to save backlights (at the cost of overexposing the bright areas) and, in general terms, keeps the type as long as you don’t look for pictures to frame. With good lighting there are no major problems. And if the light goes down, there is always the Night Mode option Night Landscape. It does not work miracles, but it can save the moment.

Daytime photography with HDR and automatic scene selection Daytime photography with HDR and automatic scene selection

Night mode (Night landscape) Night mode (Night landscape)

Portrait mode with the rear camera and indoors Portrait mode with the rear camera and indoors

Portrait mode with the front camera and outdoors Portrait mode with the front camera and outdoors

Realme 5, the opinion and note of EuroXliveAndroid

We can not look for star features to a phone contained in price, that is obvious. However, that does not prevent the Realme 5 be a very good choice for all those looking for a good phone for little money. Impressive battery, decent screen, a user experience that fits what was expected and photographic features that, without being exaggerated, they do allow you to juice almost any scene. At least as long as there is enough lighting, all despite the fact that night mode can save more than one night photography. Without doing wonders.

It is a phone designed for those who do not want to spend too much money and still have a more than capable mobile phone with a youthful design. The color of my Realme 5 is very attractive, also the finish. Of plastic touch without showing poor quality (it is also perfect for those who do not want glass on the back side).

The tight price makes the Realme 5 a great option for those who want a good phone for little money

Maybe in performance could improve since the jerks between apps or a certain backward movement between the pulsation and the execution are often appreciated. It is still a problem, although it is understandable given the economic category of the phone, perhaps it is most reprehensible; without ever losing storage capacity: the Realme 5 in this review has 128 GB of space and socket for SD Card. With the advantage that the tray is triple: two SIMs and SD card. It is not very common.

As I have stressed at different points in the analysis, the Realme 5 is a very affordable mobile; hence the overall quality of the device enhances the user experience. In Spain it will be worth 169 euros; with a discount during Black Friday that will reduce the cost to 159 euros. The mobile I have used is the global version provided by Realme.