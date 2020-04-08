Thursday, April 9, 2020
Real Madrid will reduce the salary of its players

By Brian Adam
After reaching an agreement with the soccer and basketball team, the white team decided to lower between 10 and 20% of wages until the crisis passes by COVID-19.

The first Real Madrid squads, both football and basketball, have agreed with the club downgrade voluntarily their economic remuneration for 2020 between 10 and 20% as a result of what the world lives by COVID-19

"The players and coaches have agreed to voluntarily lower their remuneration for this year depending on the circumstances that may affect the closure of this 2019-20 sports season," is stated in a statement from the club.

The decision, it is specified, avoids traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers, in addition to contributing to the economic objectives of the entity in view of the decrease in income that it suffers these months as a result of the suspension of competitions and the paralysis of a large part of their commercial activities.

It may interest you: James Rodríguez is devalued in the market

The measure, likewise, is supported by the club's Company Committee, which considers it "responsible and exemplary".

Thus, the Colombian James Rodríguez and the rest of the staff will collaborate with the institution while the pandemic passes, joining other teams such as Barcelona and Seville, which days before also took the same measures.

