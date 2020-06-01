US President Donald Trump will meet with Attorney General William Barr to discuss the violent demonstrations in cities across the country.

Thousands of people again surpassed the curfew that had been imposed in cities between New York and Los Angeles in a demonstration of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being arrested by police in Minneapolis state a week ago that.

Further clashes occurred last night between demonstrators and police outside the White House in Washington, as well as New York, Boston, Chicago, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles and other cities.

The white-haired policeman accused of killing George Floyd is due to appear in court later today.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to American law.