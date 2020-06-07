Read on an 'e-reader' with LED vs. reading on a tablet: they are more alike than ever, but their effect on our eyes is very different

Electronic ink screen readers have evolved. They were born with the purpose of consolidating as an attractive alternative to paper books, and for many people they are. Thanks to them we can save space, money and paper, which has a positive impact on the environment. And, in addition, they offer us a reading experience that is somewhat reminiscent of what traditional books offer us. Precisely this last quality is the true reason for the existence of electronic ink screens and what allows them to stand out from the screens of the tablets.

The curious thing is that the path they have taken in recent years seems to deviate them slightly from that experience that takes reading a paper book as a reference. The advent of integrated lighting in electronic ink displays responds to the need to allow users we are not conditioned by ambient light When we need to use our electronic book reader, but the price to pay are the consequences of this benefit. That it has them. And it is good for users to get to know them.

The flexibility of use goes hand in hand with lighting

Electronic ink displays with LED lighting have been with us for several years. In fact, some brands, such as Amazon, Kobo, PocketBook, BOOX or BQ, among others, have launched several generations of e-book readers that incorporate this type of screen. The operation of lighting in these e-readers It is similar to the one implemented in devices that use an LCD panel because neither the latter nor the electronic ink ones are self-emitting, so, unlike OLED panels, they cannot generate their own light. But, as we will see shortly, there is a very important difference between the lighting strategy of electronic ink screens and the backlight of LCD panels.

Electronic ink displays and LCD panels cannot generate their own light, but there is a very important difference between the lighting strategy used by these devices

The only way to solve this deficiency is to have an additional light source that provides the panel with light that it is not capable of emitting. It usually comes from several LED diodes placed in the margins of the panel whose light is distributed throughout its surface thanks to tiny strategically placed mirrors. This is the philosophy used by devices that incorporate an LCD panel. One of the challenges of this implementation of backlighting is that it does not always manage to distribute the light evenly over the entire surface of the panel, but in devices that have a relatively small screen, such as smartphones or tabletsThis solution usually offers us good results.

When the screen that needs to be backlit is large, there are other more effective ways to accomplish this goal. The high-end televisions that incorporate an LCD panel usually bet on an array of LEDs It is placed behind the panel, so that a set of these tiny "bulbs" provides light to a certain region of the panel without the need to use mirrors or any other way to distribute it. The amount of light delivered by each of these LED diode assemblies is controlled by the TV electronics with the aim of increasing the contrast as much as possible, so that the more diode groups we have, the better. A greater number of independently administrable areas allows us to dim the light more precisely. The most ambitious implementation of this technology proposed by the most advanced LCD televisions is known as FALD (Full Array Local Dimming).

This brief review has helped us take on the role that backlighting has beyond the device it has been implemented in, but there is still a question we have not investigated: why have eBook reader manufacturers introduced it? in your proposals when you didn't originally turn to it? The answer lies in the characteristics of electronic ink displays. As we have seen, they are not capable of generating their own light, so that we can see their content, regardless of whether it is text, graphics or images, they need to reflect ambient light. And if there is no light in the space in which we are using our electronic book reader without lighting, we will not be able to see the content of your screen.

It is, in short, a strategy that allows us to use an electronic book reader with great flexibility. It doesn't matter if there is little ambient light. Not even if we are reading in total darkness. But we can also do this with a tablet. And is that once we have reached this point it is reasonable that we ask ourselves how is the experience different that offers us an e-book reader with LED lighting, which offers us a tablet. The two devices emit their own light towards our eyes. They do not need to reflect ambient light for us to use them.

The electronic ink screens reflect the light of the LED diodes distributed by a translucent polycarbonate sheet

So far I have avoided associating the word "backlight" with electronic ink displays. And I have done it consciously because, in reality, the screens of the e-readers they are not backlit. The LED diodes are placed on the edges of the panel, as in the devices with LCD screen, but a thin translucent polycarbonate sheet placed on top of the electronic ink screen is responsible for distributing the light evenly, and not a few small ones mirrors housed under the panel. Herein lies the main difference between the illumination of LCD screens and those of electronic ink, and it is very important because the latter do not emit light directly into our eyes, but instead reflect the light distributed by the thin plastic sheet.

In any case, this is not the only difference between the screens of the tablets and e-book readers. In addition, as we have seen, the latter are supported by an electronic ink screen, and the tablets on a TFT LCD panel, usually IPS type. The complexity of the operation of both types of panel escapes the purpose of this article, but we are interested to know that are radically different technologies. Electronic ink displays are attractive for reproducing text, but not for restoring photos and videos, at least for now. Resolution is not a problem; in fact many e-readers Advanced, like Amazon's Kindle Oasis, have a density of 300 dpi that rivals that of the tablets and smartphones.

However, the refresh rate and response time of electronic ink displays are often significantly less favorable than those of LCD panels because the former is lower and the latter higher. Also, they are not comfortable with color. The first color electronic ink screens came in 2012 from the E Ink Corporation, and the first e-reader who opted for them was the ECTACO Color JetBook. Since then several color screen readers have come onto the market, and more will land in the future. And it is that Wacom has confirmed that in late 2020 it will launch a reader with a color electronic ink screen that it has developed together with E Ink Corporation, but at the moment it is not clear that it will substantially improve the performance of the models that are already available.

The way electronic ink screens work and the use of color filters cause contrast to be reduced and tones to reproduce with low saturation and a washed look. This is not a problem with text and illustrations, but it is a problem with photographs and videos because they lose much of their impact capacity. On the other hand, electronic ink screens usually have an external coverage designed to inhibit reflexes, which gives them a matte finish that fits perfectly with text reproduction, but not so much with video and photographs.

A differential characteristic of e-readers with LED lighting that often allows them to distance themselves from tablets is that the latest models allow us to act on the color temperature so that we can decide how warm the light that the screen reflects towards our eyes must have (we will investigate more in this feature in the next section of the article). A warm light can be appealing to read, but not so much to reproduce other types of content because it significantly detracts from the colors.

It could seem that the reading experience offered by an electronic book reader with LED lighting and a tablet configured to give us the same amount of light is similar, but it is not. As we will see in the next section of the article, the e-readers less stress our visual system Because the screen reflects the light from the diodes, preventing them from projecting it directly into our eyes, as they do in devices with an LCD panel. In any case, they are devices that aim to solve different usage scenarios. The e-readers They offer us a satisfactory experience with documents in which the protagonist is the text, and the tabletsAs we all know, they have a much broader vocation that leads them to deal not only with text, but also with photographs, videos and moving graphics.

Glare is unlikely, but it is good to meet him

The arrival of LED lighting in electronic ink screens has made it possible for us to use them even in spaces without ambient light, which has significantly increased the range of usage scenarios in which we can use e-book readers. However, it has also introduced a factor that is useful for users to know. If we place a point light source with a relatively high intensity inside a space with very little ambient light, such as the screen of a mobile phone or computer, we will be victims of a phenomenon with which we are all familiar. : the glare. The LED light reflected from the electronic ink screens reaches our eyes dimmed and blurred, so this effect is unlikely to occur, but it is interesting to know so that we can protect ourselves from it.

When we are in a dimly lit space the pupils of our eyes will have dilated to collect as much light as possible, so that when we direct our gaze towards a screen they will find a torrent of photons that will overstimulate our retina. This in turn will cause the optic nerve to transport to our brain a series of nerve impulses with an intensity greater than that which occurs under normal circumstances. When this phenomenon occurs, which is what we all know as glare, our visual system is under stress of a certain intensity.

The LED light reflected from the electronic ink screens reaches our eyes dimmed and blurred, making the undesirable glare unlikely to occur.

If we drive at night and a car traveling in the opposite direction dazzles us, the additional fatigue to which our visual system is subjected lasts an instant, but if we use a screen in a dimly lit space for several minutes, or, what is worse, for tens of minutes, that stress continues over time and can reach cause eye discomfort. And even a headache caused by the overstimulation to which our visual system is subjected, in which our brain is involved.

An effective way to avoid this problem requires generous lighting, as far as possible, those spaces in which we are going to use screens with light emission capacity. It doesn't matter if the light is natural or artificial; what is really crucial is that it is present in the amount necessary so that the contrast between the screen and the environment is not excessive and our pupil is able to precisely regulate the amount of light that penetrates the interior of our eyeball, minimizing this It forms the possibility of the overstimulation that we have already spoken about several times throughout this article. As you can see, so far everything is quite intuitive and reasonable.

However, at this point it is interesting to introduce one more ingredient in the recipe: the blue light emitted by the screens of our devices. This form of electromagnetic radiation is contained within the spectrum of visible light and has a wavelength that ranges from 400 to 495 nm. The interesting thing is that a portion of this range, the one that goes from 400 to 450 nm, is known in ophthalmology as high energy visible light. Currently there is no absolute consensus about whether or not it has a detrimental impact on the health of our eyes, but some studies, such as the one carried out by a group of researchers from Ohio University (United States), establish a relationship between prolonged exposure to blue light emitted by device screens and macular degeneration.

Light ranging from 400 to 450 nm is known in ophthalmology as high-energy visible light

Much better tied is the impact that blue light seems to have on the quality of our sleep. And it is that there are many studies that argue that exposure to this light during the hours preceding night sleep alters our circadian rhythm. Our biological clock. Circadian rhythms are the physiological variations that living beings experience regularly in response to external environmental stimuli. And one of the most relevant stimuli is light.

The feeling of numbness and relaxation that we usually experience at dusk is caused by the impact that light has on the secretion of melatonin, which is the hormone that regulates the physiological state that leads us to sleep, although this is not its only function. During the day the pineal gland, which is the structure of our brain that is responsible for secreting this substance, hardly produces melatonin, but when night falls the level in our body of this hormone reaches its maximum value, which activates the metabolic response than induces us to sleep.

The impact sleep has on our lives is well known. Many scientific studies have explained in detail how important it is to sleep well not only to think clearly, fix memories and react quickly to external stimuli, but also when it comes to fighting irritability and depression. Some research even establishes a direct link between poor quality sleep and some serious illnesses, such as cardiovascular deficiencies or diabetes.

Blue light is naturally present during daylight hours, causing the inhibition of melatonin production to keep us active and vigilant during our daily activity. The problem is that the LED diodes used by the screens of our devices emit visible light with a wide wavelength that contains the blue light range. Numerous studies, such as the one carried out by a group of researchers from the New York Center for Light Research, have proven that artificial light causes the suppression of melatonin segregation, so the use of screens shortly before leaving going to bed can significantly impair the quality of our sleep.

Fortunately, as I mentioned a few paragraphs above, most readers with electronic ink displays with LED lighting put in our hands a very valuable weapon in combating the harmful effects of glare and blue light emission: possibility to act on lighting intensity and color temperature of the light. If we use this resource in the proper way we will achieve that the amount of light emitted by our e-reader do not be excessive, and also adopt a warmer tone as it is time to go to bed. In this way we will minimize the possibility of glare occurring, and also that our circadian cycle is altered.

Screen illumination reduces autonomy

Electronic ink screens consume very little energy. Much less than an LCD or OLED screen of the same size. The reason why e-book readers usually have a very generous autonomy, at least if we compare it with the one offered by tablets, is that the screen only consumes energy when there is a change of state of the panel. If it is on but its content does not change, there is no consumption. It only needs energy the instant it needs to be refreshed.

In addition, it is possible to further reduce its consumption by updating only those pixels that must change state when turning from one page to another, although this strategy introduces a problem: the electric field that modifies the state of the ink particles of a pixel can alter also the state of the particles of the adjacent pixels (this effect is known as ghosting), which requires sweeping the entire screen to refresh all pixels. We perceive it as a blink that lasts an instant and is usually not too bothersome.

The LED diodes that are responsible for illuminating the electronic ink screen, naturally, need power to work, so reduce the autonomy of the reader. Their impact on battery life will depend, as we can guess, on the amount of light they emit and the time we use them, so the ideal is to use them reasonably and adjust the intensity of the lighting to prevent them from emitting more light of the necessary. In this way we will enjoy more autonomy and our visual system will be subject to less stress as long as the ambient light is adequate.

Lighting is worth using correctly

LED lighting represents added value for electronic ink displays. As we have seen throughout the article, thanks to it we can use our readers in low ambient light, or even without it, in a comfortable way. Also, unlike computer screens, tablets and smartphones, minimally stress our visual system thanks to the way in which diodes emit light to our eyes through reflection, and not through direct emission. But, despite all this, it is worth using the LED lighting of the e-readers in the proper way.

When it is time to go to sleep it is important to use a warm light to avoid that our circadian rhythm is altered

Ideally, we should face reading using our e-book reader with integrated lighting in the same way that we would do it if we were using a paper book: in a space that is best lit possible. If the light is natural and abundant, our experience will be optimal, but if it is scarce or not available, the ideal is for us to use artificial light. In this last use scenario, the LED lighting of the screen comes into action, which is not incompatible with the external artificial light that we can also resort to.

If, as far as possible, we illuminate the reader screen well with external light and enable LED lighting in a soft way it is very unlikely that we will be victims of the glare. We will be able to read for hours without our visual system being fatigued. Of course, we must not forget that as it is time to go to sleep it is important to use a warmer LED light to avoid that our circadian rhythm is altered, hence it is worth betting on an e-book reader that allows us to adjust its color temperature. Fortunately, there are more and more.

Images | Perfect Capucine | Pixabay