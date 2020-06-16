Razer THX Spatial Audio, review: This software demonstrates how brutal surround audio can be in stereo headphones

Sound has such a profound impact on our experience when we watch a movie or immerse ourselves in video game-like images. We do not say it, although we share it; The latest Goya winners say it to the best sound. This is why we movie and video game fans are interested in paying attention to it. Pamper him. And it is not always easy.

If we stick to the world of PC gaming, which is what we are interested in in this article, correctly reproducing surround sound will not only get us to immerse ourselves in the action much more reliably; It can also give us a clear competitive advantage in some titles where it is crucial to clearly identify the direction from which an attack is coming. The challenge lies in how to solve this need through conventional stereo headphones like those used by so many players. The application developed by Razer and THX that we are about to analyze pursues this goal. And, in addition, it does it with an ambitious strategy because for the first time its THX Spatial Audio technology is available for all headphones, and not only for those manufactured by Razer.

THX Spatial Audio: what this software promises us and how it works

Actually, the software developed by THX for Razer is not new. The headphones of this manufacturer have been using it for a long time, but since today, and this is the real novelty, it is available for headphones with a format connection Jack, USB and Bluetooth of any other brand. And its architecture does not matter. They don’t necessarily have to have multiple speakers because this surround sound rendering technology works on conventional stereo headphones. Of course, for the moment the THX Spatial Audio application only supports Windows 10.

Razer bought 100% of THX in 2016, so all the technology developed by the engineers of this last company now belongs to the manufacturer of PC gaming peripherals

The close relationship between THX and Razer dates back to 2016. That was the year that the latter company acquired all the technology and intellectual property developed by the engineers of the company founded by George Lucas in 1983. Unlike what Creative did a few years earlier, which bought 60% of the company, Razer acquired 100% THX, and much of its technology became integrated into the peripheral manufacturer’s products gaming for PC. And its star product is precisely its THX Spatial Audio software, which promises us to recreate the surround sound of our games and movies with great precision. And also put in our hands a very deep level of personalization of the audio. The objective of this analysis is precise to check if its performance lives up to the expectations it has generated.

Unfortunately, we do not know how the algorithm developed by THX works to process the sound generated by our PC and render the surround sound field because, logically, this technology is protected and belongs to Razer. Still, I have no doubt that its rendering engine works on the same principles that support other surround sound recreation technologies, such as Dolby Atmos. And at the centre of this innovation are our ears and our brains, which are the organs involved in our hearing.

Our ears behave like two sensors that are responsible for collecting the changes in air pressure that we identify as sound, and our brain is responsible for processing and interpreting that information. And it does it at amazing speed. So much so that the latency that occurs from the moment a sound is produced in our environment and the moment in which we perceive them is imperceptible. This mechanism is the obvious result of an ability to adapt to our environment that has been forged over thousands of years of evolution, and without which we certainly would not have been able to survive.

Our brain analyzes parameters such as time lag, sound pressure or frequency variation to identify the location of a sound in space

Our brain is capable of very precisely identifying the location of a sound-emitting source in the space around us by analyzing three different parameters: the time lag, the variation in sound pressure level and the variation in frequency. The first of these, the time lag, measures the time that elapses, no matter how small, since the same sound wave reaches each of our ears. On the other hand, the variation in the level of sound pressure or volume that occurs between our ears also offers a lot of information to our brain. A sound from a source to our left will be perceived more intensely by our left ear than by the right, not only because of the difference in the distance but also because our head absorbs and blocks part of the acoustic energy.

And finally, we can intuit what the frequency variation consists of using the same example from the previous paragraph. A sound from a source to our left will be perceived with a slightly different frequency for our two ears. The lower frequencies carry more energy and their variations are subtle, so they may not offer much positional information to our brains. But the treble carries less energy and can be masked more clearly.

In addition, there are other parameters that allow our brain to determine with great precision the distance at which a sound source is: frequency response and reverb. The higher frequencies, the treble, have less energy and therefore can be more easily masked by objects in the environment. This means that if the sound source is far away we will possibly perceive the lowest frequencies it emits, but not the highest. And the reverberation makes an appearance when the sound waves reflected in the surrounding objects reach our ears very soon after the direct sound, modifying it. If this period of time is wide enough, we perceive the reflected waves as an echo, but if they are very close to the direct waves, we identify them as reverberation.

The question we can ask ourselves once we have reached this point is how then does the Razer and THX software “trick” our brains into believing that we are hearing sounds coming from points in space around us where is there really nothing? Simply by processing the sound to manipulate with great precision the parameters in which we have just investigated so that when they are evaluated by our brain, their interpretation is as similar as possible to what it would obtain if we had perceived them. in a real sound field.

These are the adjustment options proposed by THX Spatial Audio

In the screenshot that we publish below these lines, you can see that the interface of this application is simple and quite intuitive. In the ‘Audio’ section all we have to do is indicate which is the output device to which we want to send the sound signal once it has been processed (ideally, we should choose the audio chip linked to the connection with our headphones), and also what mode of spatialization we want to enable. This parameter makes two options available to us: stereo sound and THX Spatial Audio. Obviously, to enjoy the possibilities of the technology developed by THX and activate the audio rendering engine we have to select the option ‘THX Spatial Audio’.

From the ‘Equalizer’ section of this software, we can activate any of the presets Presets that the application incorporates, a completely flat equalization, or our own custom equalization mode. In this area, this application gives us what to expect. The preset modes have been put together by THX engineers to enhance our experience with games, movies, and music, but it’s worth every user to dig a little into custom EQ for adjusting the behaviour of the rendering engine to your preferences. One more note: at the bottom of this section we have three rotary controls that as a potentiometer allow us to reinforce the bass, normalize the sound and give more weight to the mid-frequency range, in which our voice resides.

The ‘Calibration’ section includes one of the most interesting features of this software: we can act on the sound scene recreated by the rendering engine to define the distance quite precisely that we want to separate us from the virtual sources that emit sound. This simply means that we can choose whether we want the sounds to be thrown at us or if we prefer that the sound scene is kept at a certain distance. This adjustment is carried out by manipulating the slider that you can see in the lower right part of the following screenshot, and while we modify it we will hear a sound that helps us identify when we are comfortable with the sound scene that the audio engine is rendering.

When we do not have the application open in the foreground and we need to activate or deactivate the rendering engine or select a preset different, all we have to do is click on the direct access This tool installs on the far right of the taskbar, along with the other accesses that we will already have enabled.

Razer THX Spatial Audio: Xataka’s opinion

Has arrived the time of truth. Everything we’ve seen so far looks good, but does this technology really work? If it does. And it does surprisingly well. I have tested this software with Audio Technica ATH-M50x stereo headphones connected both wired to the output in format Jack 3.5mm as via Bluetooth link; and also with some wireless Sony WF-1000XM3, and the result has always been the same: it is surprising how the audio rendering engine of this software manages to recreate a completely immersive sound scene even when using conventional stereo headphones that are not designed for gaming.

The depth and continuity of the sound scene recreated by the audio rendering engine are amazing

In my opinion, this software has two very powerful assets. One of them is the enormous precision with which it manages to position virtual sound sources in the space around us (this feature can make a difference in competitive first-person action games). And the other is how well continuity works. When a virtual sound source moves around our position we do not have the sensation that the audio jumps from one location to another. That displacement is carried out in a smooth and continuous way, which makes it very credible. Furthermore, the latency introduced by the Bluetooth connection is minimal, so it does not have a negative impact on our experience. And whoever perceives a little lag and bothers it can always choose to use wired headphones.

THX Spatial Audio doesn’t just work with games; It also aims to improve our experience with movies and music, but, in my opinion, the most impressive result is offered by games. At the moment, as I mentioned a few paragraphs above, it is only available for Windows 10, and it costs 12.49 euros for users upgrading from a previous version, and 24.99 euros for those who buy this software for the first time (you can download it to try it from here). It is obviously not a bargain, but it seems to be a reasonable expense as long as we are going to really take advantage of it. Honestly, I am not convinced to use this application only to watch movies and play music, but if we introduce games into the equation, the picture changes radically. I would recommend THX Spatial Audio to a regular gamer who wants quality surround sound without hesitation.

This software has been released for testing by Razer. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.