Razer: Thx Spatial Audio app for Windows 10 available

Razer today announces the launch of the Razer Thx Spatial Audio for Windows 10, which brings 7.1 surround sound with adjustable virtual speakers on all PCs. In fact, now every gamer will be able to enjoy the audio experience through Bluetooth headphones, USB or 3.5mm jack.

THX Spatial Audio it offers an authentic audio experience, even from stereo sources, taking advantage of THX’s advanced rendering engine, which is capable of producing a broader and more precise sound horizon. This aspect applies to 5.1 and 7.1 stereo sources. All this is possible through the output of the THX engine which, combined with the exclusive virtual speaker system, is able to produce a more natural three-dimensional sound field.

In the application there is a equalizer that allows you to choose from a series of THX Tuned Presets and edit, create or store your own equalizer settings, to get a personalized and content-rich listening experience. All this translates into an immersive and complete sound.

L’app is available for Windows 10 and is designed to be compatible with practically any type and brand of headphones and earphones. There is also a dedicated widget accessible via the Windows Game Bar for Windows 10.

The cost is 12.49 Euros for the upgrade from 7.1 Surround. The app is available on the Razer website.