Razer Ornata V2 Review: a small upgrade for the hybrid keyboard

Is it possible to create a hybrid keyboard between membrane and mechanical ones? Razer proved yes with the Ornata Chroma, which we reviewed in 2017, the keyboard that first took advantage of the Mecha-Membrane buttons. The solution designed by Razer is interesting, either because of the particular feedback it is able to give, or because the price compared to the classic mechanical models is lower, at least remaining within the American house lineup.

Three years after the arrival of the Ornata Chroma on the market its version V2 has now landed in Italy, not a new model as much as an upgrade compared to the previous one, to which controls dedicated to multimedia functions have been added.

Small changes

Razer created this Ornata V2 by making only small changes, which do not distort the product. The sales pack is as always well made, with a substantial bundle that also includes a soft imitation leather wrist rest. Once you take the keyboard in hand, the first thing you notice is the weight, clearly lower than that of a mechanical model like the Blackwidow Elite. The plastics used are of good quality even if they do not reach the level of the top of the range just mentioned, moreover, the lower price requires some sacrifice.

Compared to the previous model the only novelty is represented by the introduction of the keys to control music and audio reproduction, previously absent. They are all located in the upper right corner and allow you to send a song forward and backwards, to start and pause it and to manage the volume using a practical wheel. These buttons are customizable through the management software and, for example, the wheel can also be assigned to increase-decrease the brightness of the monitor and much more.

There are also four other shortcuts, available from the F9 key to the F12 key, and the status LEDs above the directional cross, for the rest this model is identical to the previous one. On the back of the keyboard, there are guides to keep the cables in order, a clear sign of the attention paid to the realization of the product.

The Razer Chroma technology is obviously present and allows you to customize each key with 16.8 million colours. Lighting is also used by some games, for example, Fortnite, to offer contextual effects to what happens on the screen.

Switch, software and user experience

The switches used in this Ornata V2 are the same as those seen in the previous model, very particular in their structure. Mecha-Membrane technology allows you to have the typical “click” of mechanical keyboards but with softer feedback on your fingers while typing. This is possible thanks to the particular dome structure of the rubber membrane, which brings the key back to the starting position, a task associated with springs in mechanical keyboards.

The feedback returned is very particular, the stroke of the button is short and the actuation takes place at half the pressure, with the rubber that is well able to cushion the blow and therefore return greater softness when typing. The click of the keys is still noticeable but is less intense than the classic mechanical keyboards.

Compared to the old model there are no differences, the Ornata is a perfect keyboard to play but is also at ease in writing, however, it takes a period of adaptation if you come from a mechanic because the short stroke of the keys is special and you have to to get used to.

We have already met the Razer Synapse configuration software many times and it is confirmed to be one of the most complete and stylistically best made available today. From here you can create particular colour combinations, or assign customized functions to the keys, or even create macros. The user experience, also in this case, is identical to that obtainable with the original Ornata, in fact between the two models it changes very little.