Tech NewsGamingSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Razer Ornata V2 Review: a small upgrade for the hybrid keyboard

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

In Jamia Aya Sofia, the Imam delivered a Friday sermon holding a sword

Istanbul: Turkish Minister of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Ali Erbash held a Friday sermon in Aya Sofia holding a...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Solved the mystery of “strange metals”, a new state of matter

Even within the quantum world i strange metals they are very strange, in fact. This state of matter is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Razer renews its keyboard with hybrid buttons through a small upgrade, which makes it easier to manage multimedia content.

review Razer Ornata V2 Review: a small upgrade for the hybrid keyboard

Is it possible to create a hybrid keyboard between membrane and mechanical ones? Razer proved yes with the Ornata Chroma, which we reviewed in 2017, the keyboard that first took advantage of the Mecha-Membrane buttons. The solution designed by Razer is interesting, either because of the particular feedback it is able to give, or because the price compared to the classic mechanical models is lower, at least remaining within the American house lineup.

Three years after the arrival of the Ornata Chroma on the market its version V2 has now landed in Italy, not a new model as much as an upgrade compared to the previous one, to which controls dedicated to multimedia functions have been added.

Small changes

Razer created this Ornata V2 by making only small changes, which do not distort the product. The sales pack is as always well made, with a substantial bundle that also includes a soft imitation leather wrist rest. Once you take the keyboard in hand, the first thing you notice is the weight, clearly lower than that of a mechanical model like the Blackwidow Elite. The plastics used are of good quality even if they do not reach the level of the top of the range just mentioned, moreover, the lower price requires some sacrifice.

Compared to the previous model the only novelty is represented by the introduction of the keys to control music and audio reproduction, previously absent. They are all located in the upper right corner and allow you to send a song forward and backwards, to start and pause it and to manage the volume using a practical wheel. These buttons are customizable through the management software and, for example, the wheel can also be assigned to increase-decrease the brightness of the monitor and much more.

There are also four other shortcuts, available from the F9 key to the F12 key, and the status LEDs above the directional cross, for the rest this model is identical to the previous one. On the back of the keyboard, there are guides to keep the cables in order, a clear sign of the attention paid to the realization of the product.

The Razer Chroma technology is obviously present and allows you to customize each key with 16.8 million colours. Lighting is also used by some games, for example, Fortnite, to offer contextual effects to what happens on the screen.

Switch, software and user experience

The switches used in this Ornata V2 are the same as those seen in the previous model, very particular in their structure. Mecha-Membrane technology allows you to have the typical “click” of mechanical keyboards but with softer feedback on your fingers while typing. This is possible thanks to the particular dome structure of the rubber membrane, which brings the key back to the starting position, a task associated with springs in mechanical keyboards.

The feedback returned is very particular, the stroke of the button is short and the actuation takes place at half the pressure, with the rubber that is well able to cushion the blow and therefore return greater softness when typing. The click of the keys is still noticeable but is less intense than the classic mechanical keyboards.

Compared to the old model there are no differences, the Ornata is a perfect keyboard to play but is also at ease in writing, however, it takes a period of adaptation if you come from a mechanic because the short stroke of the keys is special and you have to to get used to.
We have already met the Razer Synapse configuration software many times and it is confirmed to be one of the most complete and stylistically best made available today. From here you can create particular colour combinations, or assign customized functions to the keys, or even create macros. The user experience, also in this case, is identical to that obtainable with the original Ornata, in fact between the two models it changes very little.

 

Razer Ornata V2Razer Ornata V2 takes the good things seen in the previous model and adds the dedicated keys to multimedia controls. A small update but certainly useful to make the product more complete and easy to use. Compared to Razer mechanical keyboards, the price is lower but the quality remains high, even if the complete anti-ghosting is lost, here still with 10 buttons. Ultimately, the Ornata V2 is suitable for all those who want to enter the world of Razer peripherals without spending too much, otherwise, there are many mechanical keyboards that can be purchased at the same price while offering very different feedback.

More Articles Like This

What’s new in the Google assistant are family alarms, how do they work?

Apps Brian Adam -
There are more and more aspects of our lives in which a virtual assistant is present. When we drive, before leaving the house, to...
Read more

Do you know how to import a contact in WhatsApp from the photo gallery?

How to? Brian Adam -
The arrival of QR codes has revolutionized WhatsApp because allow a new way to share our phone number quickly and easily and, to a...
Read more

Facebook removes the “Like” button, find out what it looks like

Apps Brian Adam -
Facebook has begun to remove the "Like" from the pages and these are the first images of what its new design looks like. Facebook has...
Read more

Google Play Store: 30 free Android apps, games and themes for the weekend

Android Brian Adam -
The gifts of Android's Google Play Store. During the weekend, the search engine giant allows you to download about for free 30 applications, games...
Read more

Nine curiosities about Venus, the infernal planet of our Solar System

Space tech Brian Adam -
One of the most mysterious planets in our Solar System is definitely Venus, so "close" and so relatively little studied. Our Solar System is truly...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G appears for the first time: MediaTek processor?

Android Brian Adam -
The range of Redmi Note 9 smartphones has arrived on the market for a few weeks, but the time has already come to start...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY