Razer launches the Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for Android

Razer announces the availability of the Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for Android, the new mobile accessory that took home two “Best of CES” in January. The controller, which will arrive on the iPhone in late summer, can be purchased on the Razer website, on Amazon and at authorized dealers for 89.99 Euros.

Razer Kishi offers gaming features for mobile gamers and offers greater precision and expanded controllers thanks to the clickable analogue sticks, the series of front and multifunction buttons, and the eight-way directional cross.

In addition, the controller is also equipped with two analogue triggers and two “bumper” buttons for a console-level triple-A gaming experience, accessible even on the move.

The design fielded by Razer allows Kishi to support a wide range of Android smartphones. There direct USB-C connection eliminates input lag, allowing users to enjoy ultra-low latency gameplay. The extended playtimes of Android titles or cloud game services are supported through pass-through charging instead.

For all the details on the Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller, please refer to the official page on the Razer website.

