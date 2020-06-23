Latest news
Updated:

Ray-Ban owner's twilight ambition is baffling

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google launches a website to disable chat functions (RCS) if our new mobile is not compatible

By the end of this year, the GSMA is expected to have more than 500 million users access to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Leonardo Del Vecchio's latest foray into a key nexus of Italian finance adds an exciting chapter to his long career. After becoming Mediobanca's biggest investor in 2019, the restless 85-year-old magnate, owner of Ray-Ban, wants to double his 10% stake. That could open the door to control Generali, of 22,000 million euros. However, his goals remain an enigma.

In a time of pandemic depression, buying an additional 10% of Mediobanca would cost Italy's second-richest man some 640 million, in addition to the nearly 900 million he has already invested in the country's best-known investment bank. The disbursement is manageable given its net worth, which Forbes estimates at 18,000 million. Its successful track record should also guarantee the ECB's blessing.

The prospect is haunting for veteran Mediobanca chief Alberto Nagel, who has earned the respect of investors by diversifying the bank's business and doubling his income. Del Vecchio criticized Nagel's strategy in October, saying Mediobanca's bottom line was still too dependent on Generali's dividends. Personal relationships are strained: the two quarreled over a 2018 plan to fund a research project at a Milan hospital. A 20% stake in Mediobanca would allow Del Vecchio to propose his own list of candidates for the board or block decisions at extraordinary shareholders' meetings.

The tycoon has indicated that he does not plan to initiate any changes to the council. But it's hard to imagine that this self-made man with a passion for corporate operations is a mere spectator. Del Vecchio, who spent part of his childhood in a Milan orphanage, built his empire through dozens of bold purchases, including that of sunglasses maker Oakley. "He has always strived to make big purchases," says a senior Italian executive.

Two years have passed since Del Vecchio merged Luxottica with Essilor, the producer of the Varilux lenses, to create a $ 51 billion giant. Soon after, the company launched a $ 7 billion offer for retailer GrandVision, which faces scrutiny from European regulators. As CEO and 32% shareholder of EssilorLuxottica, Del Vecchio openly clashed with the company's French directors.

One explanation for Del Vecchio's interest in Mediobanca is that he has identified financial gains. He has suggested that the company should expand into investment banking and wealth management through acquisitions. But his main objective is probably Generali. The complexities of Italian capitalism mean that a 1.5 billion investment in Mediobanca could give it effective control of 13% of the bank's stake in the insurer, which is worth roughly double that amount. Adding 5% of Generali that Del Vecchio owns and the shares of his ally Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, he could control 23%.

People close to Del Vecchio say he would like Generali to expand across Europe, although its small size could make it a target. The insurer's market value has decreased more than half since 2008, when Del Vecchio first invested in the company, with a return lower than that of France's Axa. Zurich, led by ex-CEO of Generali Mario Greco, is twice as big. Selling one of these rivals could offer good returns, but it would face resistance from the Italian government. The suitors could also resist Generali's portfolio of € 60 billion in Italian sovereign bonds.

An alternative is to break the bond between Mediobanca and Generali by pushing the former to release their shares. One option is for the bank to exchange its stake for another asset such as Banca Generali, the € 3 billion Italian wealth manager that is somewhat more than 50% owned by the insurer.

Del Vecchio's goals may be less disruptive. You may simply seek to diversify your wealth away from the company with which you made your fortune. The influence on Mediobanca would also give prestige to the man made himself and who for a long time was a stranger in corporate Italy.

For five decades, the investment bank played the role of broker through a system of interlocking participations promoted by founder Enrico Cuccia. Whoever sat inside his “salotto buono,” or luxury lounge, enjoyed an inordinate influence on local corporate operations. Generali is all that remains of that network. Still, a stake in Mediobanca would be a key part of the corporate empire that Del Vecchio would bequeath to his six children.

That prospect is one of the things shareholders are concerned about, because the magnate has yet to identify a clear successor. Her 25-year-old son Leonardo Maria is the favorite, but he's probably still too young to take charge. Luxottica CEO Francesco Milleri, Del Vecchio's trusted right-hand man, is poorly understood by investors.

Even in the twilight of a long career, the entrepreneur still has great financial ambitions. But a lack of clarity about its long-term plans will keep investors on hold.

>

More Articles Like This

Éamon Ó Cuív celebrates 70 years and a long life in politics today

Latest news Brian Adam -
Fianna Fáil TD, Éamon Ó Cuív, is celebrating his birthday today having reached seventy years. He spoke to Nuacht.ie about the highlights of his...
Read more

Wirecard could be a nail in the coffin of German supervisor BaFin

Latest news Brian Adam -
The German financial regulator has received a wake-up call the size of Wirecard. The payment systems company had long been facing fraud allegations,...
Read more

'It adds to the heartbreak' – an appeal against a decision on an Irish language statement on a memorial stone is rejected

Latest news Brian Adam -
A judge in Coventry England has rejected a family appeal against a decision to reject a petition for a statement in Irish only to...
Read more

'I have started a small business without my knowledge' – a new craft learned by a young Irish speaker during the lockout

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tuán Ó Baoill has spent many hours making wood crafts in the cottage near his house since the schools closed in March, selling a...
Read more

Anti-India songs began to be broadcast on Nepali radio stations

Latest news Brian Adam -
Kathmandu: India's relations with Nepal have also soured. Anti-India songs have started airing on radio stations. According to a private TV channel, India's relations...
Read more

Vicar in Coventry disappointed by chancellor's decision

Latest news Brian Adam -
The baker at the church in Coventry where Irish writing was banned on the tombstone of Margaret Keane from Ireland, said she is disappointed...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY