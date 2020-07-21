Tech NewsLatest newsTop Stories
Rapper Logic signs an exclusive agreement with Twitch

By Brian Adam
Rapper Logic signs an exclusive agreement with Twitch

Lately, we have been witnessing a sort of “battle” between streaming platforms to grab the major figures of this world. Often we have seen well-known gamers make agreements of this type: just think of the now-famous partnership between Ninja and Microsoft Mixer, which however did not end exactly in the best way.

In any case, it is not everyday news that one of the signers of an agreement of this type most famous US rappers. We refer to Logic, an artist who, according to what reported by The Verge, has just signed an exclusive agreement with Twitch. The rapper will stream directly to the platform on a weekly basis. Obviously, as you can imagine from the “chosen” platform, there will be a lot of talk about video games.

However, Logic has never made a secret of being a fan. We are in fact talking about the same person who did a motion capture session related to The Last of Us Part II. In addition, in 2016 the rapper had made headlines after showing his room dedicated to video games on YouTube. That video now has over 2.8 million views.

For the uninitiated, Logic has been over the years author of many global successes. Just to mention some of his most popular hits, “1-800-273-8255” with Alessia Cara and Khalid has collected over 385 million views on YouTube. “Homicide” with Eminem, however, has reached 60 million views.

Despite this, recently Logic has decided to devote himself more to the family, according also to what reported by Heavy. The agreement with Twitch, therefore, seems to go in this direction. However, before “pausing” his musical career, Logic will launch a new album called “No Pressure” which will see its premiere on Logic’s Twitch channel starting from 2:00 Italian on Wednesday 22 July 2020.

Interesting little note: Logic has repeatedly stated that he dislikes social media. However, apparently the rapper believes Twitch a “quieter” platform than the others.

