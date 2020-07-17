RANDOX: Warning about Covid-19 tests with a Gaeltacht company

British Health Minister Matt Hancock has announced that some of the tests of Randox Laboratories, which has a laboratory in the Donegal Gaeltacht, did not meet the 'appropriate standard'.

Health Minister Matt Hancock has announced that some of the tests of Randox Laboratories, which has laboratories in the Donegal Gaeltacht and county Antrim, have not reached the "appropriate standard".

Randox is one of the largest client companies of Údarás na Gaeltachta and one of the largest client companies providing employment in the Gaeltacht.

Hancock said the tests should not be used until further notice.

It was reported that none of the defective tests were used and that the problem had no impact on test results.

Randox, which has a laboratory in Dungloe, was awarded a £ 133 million contract in March to provide tests to NHS health workers and care centers in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Randox says they are aware of the problem and that it only applies to one batch of swabs.

The company also says the problem is not related to the tests they are selling on the private market and that a different supplier provides the swabs for those tests.

Randox and other companies selling tests for Covid-19 disease to the public at a high price were strongly criticized in April.

Randox defended the cost of the tests, £ 120 or € 198 on a single test, they said they were being sold on the private market "Competitively priced".

It was announced shortly afterwards that the tests would not be sold to the public. However, Randox test kits were in high demand and are on sale again on their site for £ 120 each.

The appliance is sent to the customer by post and then the sample is forwarded to a laboratory, where the test is analyzed.

The result of the test is made available to the customer several days later.