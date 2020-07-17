Latest news
Updated:

RANDOX: Warning about Covid-19 tests with a Gaeltacht company

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht’

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock has announced that some of the tests of Randox Laboratories, which has a laboratory in the Donegal Gaeltacht, did not meet the 'appropriate standard'.

RANDOX: Warning about Covid-19 tests with a Gaeltacht company

The British government has warned against using tests for the Covid-19 disease produced by a company based in the Gaeltacht.

Health Minister Matt Hancock has announced that some of the tests of Randox Laboratories, which has laboratories in the Donegal Gaeltacht and county Antrim, have not reached the "appropriate standard".

Randox is one of the largest client companies of Údarás na Gaeltachta and one of the largest client companies providing employment in the Gaeltacht.

Hancock said the tests should not be used until further notice.

It was reported that none of the defective tests were used and that the problem had no impact on test results.

Randox, which has a laboratory in Dungloe, was awarded a £ 133 million contract in March to provide tests to NHS health workers and care centers in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Randox says they are aware of the problem and that it only applies to one batch of swabs.

The company also says the problem is not related to the tests they are selling on the private market and that a different supplier provides the swabs for those tests.

Randox and other companies selling tests for Covid-19 disease to the public at a high price were strongly criticized in April.

Randox defended the cost of the tests, £ 120 or € 198 on a single test, they said they were being sold on the private market "Competitively priced".

It was announced shortly afterwards that the tests would not be sold to the public. However, Randox test kits were in high demand and are on sale again on their site for £ 120 each.

The appliance is sent to the customer by post and then the sample is forwarded to a laboratory, where the test is analyzed.

The result of the test is made available to the customer several days later.

More Articles Like This

German registered fishing boat detained off Malin Head

Latest news Brian Adam -
A German-registered fishing boat is being held off Malin Head in the north-west of the country. The boat was detained by LÉ William Butler Yeats...
Read more

GAA President urges Government to allow 500 people to attend games

Latest news Brian Adam -
The President of the Gaelic Athletic Association is urging the Government to allow 500 people to attend the Association's games. John Horan is urging the...
Read more

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

Latest news Brian Adam -
There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the place would surely be the...
Read more

Residents of Barcelona have been told to stay at home in a bid to stop a rise in cases of Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam -
The regional authorities in Catalonia have told residents of Spanish Spain to stay at home in a bid to halt the rise in cases...
Read more

China announces opening of cinemas after reduction in Korna virus cases

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Beijing: China has allowed cinemas that have been closed for the past six months to reopen to prevent the coronavirus. According to the international news...
Read more

Turkish security forces plane crashes into mountain, killing 7

Latest news Brian Adam -
Ankara: A small jet belonging to a security agency in Turkey crashed into a mountain on its way back from a major mission,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY