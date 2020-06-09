Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films

A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of a new SVOD service, STARZPLAY. By subscribing to the subscription, users will have access to a wide range of content including original TV series and thousands of great films.

STARZPLAY will be accessible to millions of families in Europe, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Germany.

Rakuten pointed out that a free trial will be available while a subscription to the service will cost € 4.99 per month and the contents will be accessible directly within the Rakuten TV app on smart TV, web, and mobile devices.

In the list of films, we find The Great, Tony McNamara’s costume series with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, which will be available starting June 18th. The new detective series, Hightown, available from launch, is also available, but also in Power Book II: Ghost and Castle Rock by Stephen King and J.H Abrams, without forgetting Ramy and The Action with Patricia Arquette and Joey King.

“STARZPLAY will allow us to enrich our current proposal by providing an increasingly varied offer within the platform. We are thrilled with this new launch and look forward to continuing to strengthen our programming in order to provide the best quality content and complete experience to our users with a single click,” said Teresa Lòpez, European content director of Rakuten TV.