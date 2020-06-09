EntertainmentMoviesTech News
Updated:

Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films

A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of a new SVOD service, STARZPLAY. By subscribing to the subscription, users will have access to a wide range of content including original TV series and thousands of great films.

STARZPLAY will be accessible to millions of families in Europe, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Germany.

Rakuten pointed out that a free trial will be available while a subscription to the service will cost € 4.99 per month and the contents will be accessible directly within the Rakuten TV app on smart TV, web, and mobile devices.

In the list of films, we find The Great, Tony McNamara’s costume series with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, which will be available starting June 18th. The new detective series, Hightown, available from launch, is also available, but also in Power Book II: Ghost and Castle Rock by Stephen King and J.H Abrams, without forgetting Ramy and The Action with Patricia Arquette and Joey King.

STARZPLAY will allow us to enrich our current proposal by providing an increasingly varied offer within the platform. We are thrilled with this new launch and look forward to continuing to strengthen our programming in order to provide the best quality content and complete experience to our users with a single click,” said Teresa Lòpez, European content director of Rakuten TV.

More Articles Like This

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when...
Read more

Google Meet already has AI noise cancellation in the cloud: this is how this curious function works

Ai News Brian Adam -
Google Meet is starting to implement noise cancellation by cloud-based artificial intelligence. This function allows you to eliminate all those annoying noises when we...
Read more

XCOM 2 Collection, review for Nintendo Switch: save the world from anywhere

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
XCOM 2 lands on the Nintendo Switch in a collection form that includes all of the downloadable content it received, plus War of the...
Read more

Huawei P Smart S: new mid-range OLED for Europe with NFC and 4,000 mAh battery

Android Brian Adam -
Huawei continues to renew its catalogue of western terminals normally, despite the fact that the US blockade continues to prevent them from marketing their...
Read more

Sky becomes a fixed network operator: what will the new service be like?

Tech News Brian Adam -
The sky is about to launch its first offer from the internet provider but many details are still missing to understand how the new...
Read more

What is 5G? Why are people afraid? Here is what you should know

5G News Brian Adam -
We hear about it lately more and more often: 5G. Fears about this new technology are manifold and have sparked the most unthinkable and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films

A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Brian Adam -
Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when...
Read more
Latest news

House prices and rent increase in May

Brian Adam -
House prices increased by 3.7% in May, according to Daft.ie. This represents a significant change from the 5.5% decrease experienced in April. According to national...
Read more
Ai News

Google Meet already has AI noise cancellation in the cloud: this is how this curious function works

Brian Adam -
Google Meet is starting to implement noise cancellation by cloud-based artificial intelligence. This function allows you to eliminate all those annoying noises when we...
Read more
Game Reviews

XCOM 2 Collection, review for Nintendo Switch: save the world from anywhere

Brian Adam -
XCOM 2 lands on the Nintendo Switch in a collection form that includes all of the downloadable content it received, plus War of the...
Read more
Android

Huawei P Smart S: new mid-range OLED for Europe with NFC and 4,000 mAh battery

Brian Adam -
Huawei continues to renew its catalogue of western terminals normally, despite the fact that the US blockade continues to prevent them from marketing their...
Read more
Latest news

Iran General Qasim Soleimani’s informant for the United States was sentenced to death

Brian Adam -
Tehran: An Iranian court has sentenced a US spy to death for reporting on General Qasim Soleimani's arrival in Baghdad. According to Iranian media, the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: